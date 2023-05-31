Companies Keep Raising Prices on Consumer Goods, Even as They Pay Less for Raw Materials

Companies are paying less for raw materials, but they aren't passing the savings on to customers, a trend that will likely keep the inflation fire burning for the foreseeable future.

Consider the spread between the Producer Price Index, which measures what businesses pay for goods and services, and the Consumer Price Index, which measures the same for consumers.

The PPI has fallen to 2.3% in the 12 months ending in April. The CPI has dropped too, but to only 4.93%. The difference between the two represents the profit margin U.S. corporations scrape off the top.

The New York Times reports that some of the world's largest companies plan to keep their prices at post-Pandemic levels, or even increase them in the near future.

Reuters reports that companies, including Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Coca-Cola and Danone, continued to raise prices in the first quarter of this year even as their costs of goods were declining.

Coca-Cola sees consumer prices moderating this year – at least, eventually. "We have a set of guidance out there that sees both input costs ... and pricing moderating through the year," Chairman and CEO James Quincey said on an April 24 conference call, "but there's still a long way to go."

The beverage giant posted a 5% jump in revenues and a 12% spike in net income for the first quarter, reflecting higher prices for its products.

Some economists attribute the trend to corporate greed, others to market forces, such as pent up demand following COVID, stimulus funds investment gains, lower mortgage rates during the pandemic, and pay raises. Companies are also still dealing with supply chain delays requiring them to buy their materials months in advance as they work through higher-priced inventories.

Whatever the case, sticky inflation could drive the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

Wall Street is now bracing for another quarter-point rate hike when the central bank meets June 13-14. It would be the central bank’s 11th consecutive rate increase since March 2022 if it raises the so-called federal funds rate, which is already at at a 16-year high between 5% and 5.25%.

One factor keeping inflation high is the price of gasoline and diesel fuel. Even though oil prices have come down, fuel prices have remained high, adding to the costs of producing and delivering just about everything. "Don't look to oil companies to lower high retail gas prices," the Dallas Fed's Garrett Golding and Lutz Kilian wrote earlier this month.

"This situation reflects frictions in the retail gasoline market rather than the supply of oil or the price of oil," they said.