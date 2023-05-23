A human chain of security officers protected Shell executives from stage-storming protestors at the oil giant's shareholder meeting in London on Tuesday.
Reuters reported a that about a dozen protestors disrupted the energy giant's gathering, singing, "Go to Hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more."
Shell Chairman Andrew Mackenzie was unable to open the meeting for more than an hour as protestors bemoaned the company's record profits a the expense of the environment.
- Record 2022 profits show the oil and gas industry remains strong as climate change worsens
- COP27 climate talks: What to expect from the big UN meeting in Egypt
- The Manchin-Schumer deal could finally give the U.S. some leverage in international climate negotiations
- ‘Bama Rush’: How a TikTok Phenomenon Became an HBO Documentary
- The Climate Crisis by the Numbers
Shell reported $39.9 billion in earnings for 2022 as oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a post-pandemic spike in inflation.
Protestors included members of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion, the Associated Press reported.
Security personnel carried out protestors one-by-one as they sang and shouted. Last year, Shell's meeting was delayed for about three hours amid similar protests.
Shell is also under pressure from institutional investors to manage climate change initiatives, even as the market demands more oil and gas.
Shell has announced plans to be net carbon zero by 2050. Shareholders were slated to vote on a proposal by activist investors to set more ambitious carbon-cutting targets. Shell's board has rejected that proposal.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Former Obama Official Peter Orszag Named Next CEO at LazardMoney
- SEC Made Record-Breaking $279 Million Payout to Whistleblower in Ericsson Bribery CaseMoney
- Ford EV Owners Will Soon Be Able to Use Tesla Supercharger NetworkMoney
- Cruise Industry Packing Its Ships Full In Post-Pandemic ComebackMoney
- Inflation Accelerates in April, Showing Relief From High Prices Remains ElusiveMoney
- Billions Squeezed Out of Short Sellers as Nvidia Stock SoarsMoney
- AI Craze Set to Catapult Nvidia’s Market Value Past $1 TrillionMoney
- Fitch Warns It Could Downgrade U.S. Credit Rating Over Political ‘Brinkmanship’News
- Can Ron DeSantis Help Juice Twitter Traffic?Money
- Federal Judge Denies Jes Staley’s Motion to Dismiss in Case About His Ties to Jeffrey EpsteinMoney
- Florida Man Lands High-Flying Job After Dive From Plane with ‘Open 4 Work’ SignNews