    A human chain of security officers protected Shell executives from stage-storming protestors at the oil giant's shareholder meeting in London on Tuesday.

    Reuters reported a that about a dozen protestors disrupted the energy giant's gathering, singing, "Go to Hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more."

    Members of the Dutch activist group &quot;Milieudefensie&quot; demonstrate outside ExCeL, in London, during the multinational oil and gas company Shell Annual General Meeting (AGM), on May 23, 2023.
    Members of the Dutch activist group "Milieudefensie" demonstrate outside ExCeL, in London, during Shell's Annual Meeting on May 23. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

    Shell Chairman Andrew Mackenzie was unable to open the meeting for more than an hour as protestors bemoaned the company's record profits a the expense of the environment.

    Shell reported $39.9 billion in earnings for 2022 as oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a post-pandemic spike in inflation.

    Protestors included members of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion, the Associated Press reported.

    Members of the Dutch activist group &quot;Milieudefensie&quot; hold placards as they demonstrate outside ExCeL, in London, during the multinational oil and gas company Shell Annual General Meeting
    Members of the Dutch activist group "Milieudefensie" demonstrate outside ExCeL, in London, during the multinational oil and gas company Shell Annual General Meeting (AGM), on May 23. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

    Security personnel carried out protestors one-by-one as they sang and shouted. Last year, Shell's meeting was delayed for about three hours amid similar protests.

    Shell is also under pressure from institutional investors to manage climate change initiatives, even as the market demands more oil and gas.

    Shell has announced plans to be net carbon zero by 2050. Shareholders were slated to vote on a proposal by activist investors to set more ambitious carbon-cutting targets. Shell's board has rejected that proposal.

