    CEO Pay Is Still Growing, but at the Slowest Rate in 8 Years

    Last year women CEOs were outearned by men for the first time since 2015

    Published |Updated
    Laura Bratton
    Shannon Fagan/Getty Images

    Despite a slowing economy, CEOs of S&P 500 companies still eked out an increase in pay last year.

    The median total pay for a CEO rose 0.9% to $14.7 million in 2022—the smallest increase since 2015 and far slower than the record 17% seen in 2021, according to a survey released by Equilar and the Associated Press Wednesday.

    Among 343 CEOs who had been employed by their S&P 500 Index companies for at least two years, the median base salary rose 4.2% to $1.25 million and the median bonus dropped 16% to $2.32 million. The figures also included stock awards and other compensation.

    The slower growth reflects the downturn in the U.S. economy: Companies were grappling with inflation, higher borrowing costs and supply chain issues last year, and the benchmark stock index dropped 19%. Across the S&P 500, CEOs in the communication services industry made the most, and those in the utilities industry earned the least.

    Of the CEOs surveyed, only 20 were women. But for the first time since 2015, these women earned less than their male counterparts, with a median pay of $14.7 million. The highest-paid male CEO was Sundar Pichai of Google parent Alphabet, who made $226 million. The top-paid woman was Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices, who earned $30.2 million. 

    At the same time, employees of S&P 500 companies earned a median $77,178, 1.3% more than in 2021, the survey results showed. That pushed the CEO-to-employee pay ratio — the crux of a perpetual controversy over pay inequity — down slightly to 186:1 from 190:1.  

