Can Ron DeSantis Help Juice Twitter Traffic?

Since taking over Twitter in October, Elon Musk been reinstating the accounts of well-known users who were banned for various infractions of rules previously in place. So far, welcoming them back has not translated into a significant boost in traffic on the social media site, but that could change Wednesday night when Musk hosts Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential announcement at 6 p.m. ET.

The list of reinstated accounts begins with former President Donald Trump, who was booted off the platform following the Jan. 6 attack at the nation's Capitol.

Also invited back were Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.), suspended for violating Twitter's Covid misinformation policies; Jordan Peterson, a host on right-wing outlet Daily Wire, for violating Twitter's harassment policy; conservative media group Project Veritas, for disclosing people's private information; and the Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing outlet, for making an anti-trans joke about Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine and refusing to take it down. Also reinstated were anti-trans pundit Megan Murphy, conspiracy theorist James Lindsay and Sargon of Akkad, a YouTuber suspended after talking about raping a British Parliament member.

None of them seem to have moved the needle much.

Traffic at Twitter has dropped substantially under Musk's ownership, and recent data show the decline has continued. Traffic fell 3.7% from March through April to 6.4 billion visits, according to data intelligence firm Similarweb.

Musk has said advertisers are coming back and has cautiously projected that the company could be cash-flow positive in the next quarter. “I definitely don’t want to count chickens before they hatch,” he said during a Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco in March.

At the same time, Musk has moved quickly to cut costs, especially with deep headcount cuts. Employees now number under 2,000 vs. the peak of 7,500 before he took over the company in the fall.

But Musk clearly knows Twitter needs to bolster its advertising business, a major reason he recruited NBCUniversal and former Turner ad veteran Linda Yaccarino to be the new CEO. She starts in mid-June.

Reviving suspended accounts carries with it the risk of further alienating key advertisers, many of which have halted their spending on Twitter. The list includes big-name brands such as General Motors, Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo and Merck. They’ve done so amid a long list of concerns such as massive staff cuts when some believe more comment moderation is needed, false stories and perceived spike in hate speech.

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was reinstated after being banned for anti-Semitic posts, and kick boxer Andrew Tate was cut off in 2017 for misogynist tweets.

In his reinstated account, Tate tweeted a photo of himself smoking a cigar on a jet in November: "I've decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he's a legend." The owner is hoping users and advertisers soon feel the same way.