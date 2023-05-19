Calling Florida's policies "bigoted," California Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed news Friday that Disney was scrapping plans to move 2,000 high-paying jobs to a new corporate campus outside of Orlando, Fla.

The Walt Disney Co. announced on Thursday that it was forgoing plans to build a nearly $1 billion office complex outside of Orlando.

While the company didn't cite its long-brewing spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of its decision, Josh D’Amaro, who runs Disney's theme parks and consumer products, alluded to "changing business conditions" in a memo to employees, which was reported by several media outlets.

“Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus,” he told staff.

Newsom railed against DeSantis' policies, which were widely blamed for the company's decision.

"Turns out, bigoted policies have consequences. That's 2,000+ jobs that will be welcomed back with open arms to the Golden State. Thank you for doing the right thing, @Disney," Newsom said in a tweet Friday.

Newsom, in an official statement, called the news a victory for California and the "tens of thousands of Disney employees who know they can live in a state where they are respected and safe."

“This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one,”D'Amaro said.

It would have brought more than 2,000 jobs to the region, with $120,000 as the average salary, according to an estimate from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. That's more than twice the average salary in Florida, according to Zip Recruiter.

Earlier in the week, DeSantis signed four bills restricting LGBTQ rights, including one expanding what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

"Florida has EXPANDED the Don’t Say Gay law. This is not 'freedom. This is not keeping our kids safe.' Make no mistake — This is about erasing LGBTQ existence," Newsom said over Twitter shortly after the bills were signed into law.

DeSantis said the new laws would allow students and teachers to focus more on classroom instruction because they "will no longer have to “declare” their pronouns in school or be forced to use pronouns not based on biological sex."