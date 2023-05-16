The world’s largest asset manager ordered its 19,000 associates on Tuesday to return to the office "at least" four days a week beginning in September, with flexibility to work from home one day.

“When fast-moving, high-client-interest events are happening, having our teams physically together to find solutions, seize opportunities and learn from each other makes a difference,” reads a memo from BlackRock chief operating officer Rob Goldstein and global head of human resources Caroline Heller.

Instead of cutting back office space during the pandemic like many large New York employers, the firm leaned deeper into its commitment to staying in the city and working in person when it relocated all of its local workforce late last year into almost 1 million square feet of space at 50 Hudson Yards. The decision to move into Manhattan's most expensive office building was first announced in 2016. It allows the financial behemoth to house all of its New York City employees under one roof, spread over 15 floors, for the first time ever. BlackRock boasts a total of 89 offices in 38 countries.

BlackRock is not the only financial giant trying to reel its employees back to the office following a pandemic that redefined the workplace.

Last month, JPMorgan told its senior bankers to set an example for more junior employees by coming to the office five days a week. CEO Jamie Dimon has said remote working simply “doesn’t work for young kids or spontaneity or management.”

In September, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink bemoaned a “troublesome” decline in U.S. worker productivity, during a Fox Business Interview. He said bringing people back to the office would not only improve productivity, but offset inflation. He promised the company would take a harder line in the future, and now, here it comes.

The new schedule for BlackRock associates starts Sept. 11, but the memo suggests staffers start increasing their presence in the office over the next few months as part of the transition.

The back-to-the-office memo emphasized a need for collaboration and doing so within its office space.

“We have felt the energy generated by being together in our larger offices, our newer spaces, as well as our tight-knit communities, all around the world,” it reads. “This energy, and the horizontal collaboration powers, are what make BlackRock so special.

Read the memo from Goldstein and Heller below:

Dear Colleagues,

When we think about what drives our firm forward, everything comes down to our greatest asset – our people. We have felt the energy generated by being together, in our larger offices, our newer spaces, as well as our smaller tight-knit communities, all around the world. This energy, and the horizontal collaboration it powers, are what make BlackRock so special.

At the firm, we enjoy a culture of collaboration and apprenticeship that benefits our clients and enriches the experience of our people. Career development happens in teaching moments between team members, and it is accelerated during market-moving moments, when we step up and get into the mix. All of this requires us to be together in the office. Bringing our people into the room to observe and contribute is how we grow the next generation of leaders and stay ahead of our clients’ needs. Therefore, we are evolving our Future of Work (FoW) pilot to match these needs.

Our approach will continue to include flexibility. To better leverage the benefits of being together, we will shift to at least four days per week in the office, with the flexibility to work from home one day per week. This new approach begins on the 11th of September, and we encourage you to transition into this model by increasing your in-office days, as your schedule permits, over the next few months. You can learn more in the FoW FAQ.

We are once again offering seasonal flexibility, giving you the opportunity to work remotely for two weeks during a time period that is relevant in your country. If you plan to use these weeks to work outside your home address or office location, you are required to submit a Location Exception Request in Workday which is subject to review and approval. As always, remember to take advantage of the FTO benefit when you need time off.

While all of us should consistently adhere to the FoW requirement, there will be occasions when each of us may need some additional flexibility to work from home. And, no different to how we operated before the pandemic, we encourage you to discuss your needs with your manager as these situations arise.

When fast-moving, high-client-interest events are happening, having our teams physically together to find solutions, seize opportunities and learn from each other makes a difference. Thank you for your participation and support.

See you in the office!