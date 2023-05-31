If Jamie Dimon does decide to run for president, he can count on at least one vote.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman called for the JPMorgan Chase CEO to throw his metaphorical hat in the 2024 election ring, claiming that Dimon’s 17-plus years of leadership at America’s largest bank prove he can beat both Joe Biden and Donald Trump to take the White House.

“Jamie Dimon is one of the world's most respected business leaders,” Ackman wrote in a lengthy Wednesday afternoon tweet. “He is extremely smart, thoughtful, and pragmatic, and he knows how to bring opposing parties together. He is highly respected by the Right, the Left, and the Center.”

The outspoken Pershing Square Capital founder was not throwing Dimon praise out of the blue. During an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday morning from the JPMorgan Global China Summit in Shanghai, Dimon leaned into his long-rumored interest in going into politics by admitting that running for office has crossed his mind.

"I love my country,” he said. “And maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another."

A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on Ackman's tweet.

JPMorgan is currently the target of lawsuits accusing the bank of enabling and benefiting from its relationship with sexual predator and one-time client Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019.

Dimon was deposed just last week in connection with the lawsuits, and denied any substantive knowledge of the bank's relationship with Epstein or concerns, contradicting accounts from other bank executives.

While it’s far from the first time that Dimon has publicly flirted with a political future — he once bragged at a conference in 2018 that he could beat Trump in an election “because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is" — the sun seems to be setting on his reign at JPMorgan, making his latest comments catnip to voters like Ackman.

“We need an exemplary business, financial, and global leader to manage through what is likely to be a critically important decade for our country in determining our destiny,” he tweeted. “Jamie Dimon is that leader.”

Like Dimon, Ackman is not shy to publicly offer his opinions on politics and policy.

While calling into CNBC at the dawn of the COVID crisis in March 2020, Ackman warned that “Hell is coming” before audibly breaking down in tears. He announced last year that he would step back from activist investing but appears to be stepping into more direct political activism.

In that vein, Ackman’s support for Dimon is rock-solid.

“Jamie is of exemplary and unimpeachable character,” Ackman tweeted. “He is a no bullshit, straight-talking, charismatic leader with an enormous grasp of the world's issues and how to address them.”