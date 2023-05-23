Bankrupt Virgin Orbit Ceases Operations, Sells Off Assets

Virgin Orbit wrote its obit Tuesday after selling its assets to four winning bidders in a bankruptcy auction.
The rocket maker, which filed bankruptcy and laid off all of its employees on April 4, had trouble raising money since founder Sir Richard Branson spun it off from Virgin Galactic in 2017. But it boasts a place in history.
“Virgin Orbit's legacy in the space industry will forever be remembered," the company said in a statement. "Its groundbreaking technologies, relentless pursuit of excellence, and unwavering commitment to advancing the frontiers of air launch have left an indelible mark on the industry.”
Winning bidders for Virgin Orbit's assets are Rocket Lab in Long Beach, Calif.; Launcher, a subsidiary of Vast Space, also in Long Beach; and Stratolaunch. A liquidator is buying the company's office equipment.
The sales are subject to court approval. A hearing is set for May 24.
“Throughout its history, Virgin Orbit has been at the forefront of innovation and has made substantial contributions to the field of commercial rocket launch with its LauncherOne air launch platform," the Virgin Orbit statement said. "The Company's cutting-edge technology, unmatched expertise, and commitment to excellence have propelled it to the vanguard of an emerging commercial launch industry."
