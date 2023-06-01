Bad Day for Bezos — and Amazon

Amazon, the online retail behemoth founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, took three hard blows on Wednesday: an employee walkout and two regulatory sanctions for creepy behavior its Ring security cameras and Alexa devices allegedly enabled.

First, Amazon agreed to pay a $25 million civil fine for violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission alleged that the company's Alexa online personal assistants collected the voices of kids and their geolocation without parental consent, as required, "to feed its voice-related algorithms."

“Amazon’s history of misleading parents, keeping children’s recordings indefinitely and flouting parents’ deletion requests violated COPPA and sacrificed privacy for profits,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. “COPPA does not allow companies to keep children’s data forever for any reason, and certainly not to train their algorithms.”

(Photo by Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images) Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Second, Amazon agreed to pay $5.8 million for allegedly allowing its Ring home security cameras to spy on about 55,000 customers. The FTC contended that Amazon's lax practices made it easy for hackers to access Ring systems.

The lapses resulted in everything from sexual harassment to death threats, according to the FTC complaint. Among several horrors listed by the regulator: women lying in bed heard curses from hackers over Ring; a teenager and an elderly woman were sexually propositioned through the system; a family was threatened with physical harm if they did not pay a ransom in Bitcoin; and a hacker told someone via her camera, "Tonight you will die."

A post on the FTC's Business Blog said that "During a three-month period in 2017, a Ring employee viewed thousands of videos of female users in their bedrooms and bathrooms, including videos of Ring’s own employees."

Completing the blast of bad news, hundreds of employees at Amazon's Seattle headquarters briefly walked off the job on Wednesday afternoon citing a litany of complaints, including a broken climate change pledge, a slew of layoffs, a return-to-office mandate, diversity issues and a lack of trust in company leadership. The number of employees ranged from more 1,000 (according to organizers of the protest) to about 300 (according to Amazon), The New York Times reported.

Wednesday's events hit Amazon's public relations personnel from multiple angles, and they were quick to respond.

"While we disagree with the FTC’s claims regarding both Alexa and Ring, and deny violating the law, these settlements put these matters behind us," the company said in a statement. "We take our responsibilities to our customers and their families very seriously."

Addressing the employee walkout, Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser countered many of the upset employees' claims. He said the company's climate pledge is on track and many other employees have said they feel energized returning to the office. "We’re always listening and will continue to do so," Glasser said.

To be sure, Amazon is a mammoth company with multiple lines of business and about 1.5 million employees to manage. One bad day aside, the news has mostly been good for Amazon. So far this year, its stock is up over 43%.