Top Microsoft Exec Believes AI Won’t Steal Our Jobs, It Will Make Them Better

In the last six months artificial intelligence “large language models” like ChatGPT have shocked users with their eerily-human ability to make conversation and write documents. It’s no surprise that the arrival of these sophisticated chatbots has made workers worry about AI taking away their livelihoods.

But not everyone is pessimistic. Last week Microsoft released the results of its third annual Work Trend Index, a survey of 31,000 people in 31 countries, and discovered those fears are mixed with a surprising enthusiasm for the technology: While nearly 50% of all respondents say they’re worried AI will replace their jobs, 70% said they’re actually looking forward to delegating as much work as they can to artificial intelligence.

Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for Modern Work, is responsible for helping predict how new technologies will change the average workplace. The Messenger spoke to him about the new age of AI and why he thinks it’s good news for workers everywhere. The following excerpts from that conversation have been edited for length and clarity.

The Messenger: We've been hearing so much about AI in the last six months. Why is this happening now? What changed?

Jared Spataro: We have finally thrown enough computing power at what has been, up to this point, pretty well understood algorithms and approaches. When we did that, we ended up with surprising results, even for the researchers and the people who dedicated their lives to AI.

Large language models are based on some great breakthroughs that have happened over the last couple of years. We thought that these models would understand language, grammar, vocabulary and be able to piece together sentences. But the thing that surprised everyone is that it turns out a system that understands language, and has been trained on massive amounts of content using that language, actually starts to piece together a model of the world as language has described it.

It kind of goes like this: As it read about elephants, it learned that the word “elephant,” statistically, gets mentioned a lot with “trunk.” Then as it read about trunks, it learned that those are used for drinking water and for picking up things...so when you ask it a question, “Does an elephant have a trunk?” it actually can reason across everything it's put together in its neural network and say, statistically speaking, the answer to that is probably, “Yes, most elephants seem to have a trunk.”

That was the leap that we didn't quite make, that language is a construction of our experience in the world, therefore a language model is able to reflect back thoughts about the world.

A lot of people's initial reaction to this technology has been fear that it would put us out of work because computers can do our jobs. But you argue that might be a good thing?

[Last week] Microsoft released what we call our annual work trend index where we're trying to get a big-picture view of what work is like for people. And if you boil that down, you have a very illuminating picture. Sixty-four percent of the 31,000 people that we surveyed told us that they just don't have the time and energy to get everything done in their jobs that they're being asked to do. When we ask them what's going on, they say something like..."I have two jobs. I have the job that I was hired to do, and then I have all the communicating, collaborating and coordinating to get to that first job."

Now in that same report we found, not based on survey responses but based on telemetry from the Microsoft cloud...that only 40% of the time spent in Microsoft 365 [productivity software] is spent on innovative or creative tasks. People feel like their jobs have run away from them. And our feeling is that AI can actually help us cut through all the noise to find the signal. It can help you spend more time on the things that are are going to really bring value to the organization you work for.

Can you give an example of the way a worker might use AI to make their job easier?

One is email. Everybody gets these long threads that you're supposed to spend your days parsing, reading from the bottom up before you reply. With one click of the button, Copilot will summarize an entire email thread for you...and then it will help you draft responses. It reads the thread, and typically gives you three prompts to choose from, or you can make a custom response if those aren't right. It's an incredible time saver.

Another is for meetings. What we do is take a transcript of a meeting, and the AI can read it so that you can ask questions about the meeting after it has happened. I can skip a meeting and afterwards ask...what did the group say about this topic? Did anyone have any dissenting views on it? Did they make a decision or was it left outstanding? Did they ever mention my name? You can query it as you would a person, using natural language. It's an entirely new way to work.

Some users might be worried about surrendering their personal and business data to an artificial intelligence.

There is a nuance, I think, to the way employees are feeling. We would say that their optimism, or at least their need, right now outweighs their skepticism or fear. And in general, users have proven over the last few decades to be incredibly willing to give up data in exchange for value. They do for search and everything that we do on the web...yet we all still use these services because they're so valuable to us. My instinct tells me that many people, if they see real value, will use it.

What we hear most from our customers is, "Hey, we don't want you to train your AI on our data." And so we give strict assurances and guarantees that your data never leaves what we would call your cloud...and that we are bringing the models into that environment in a safe way as opposed to taking your data out.

The very top priority that we have is to be able to use AI in a way where it’s assistive but doesn’t take action. The way we've designed AI is that as you use it, a human must always evaluate the AI inputs and take action on anything. So we never write the email and send it for you. We never approve the invoice. AI is used as a helper but not as something taking action on your behalf. And that's an important design point we think will be really important in responding to those concerns.

But if I take a step back from that, we would say that we believe that AI has the ability to help us solve some of humanity's most important pressing problems. And that's not something that the tech industry itself should be involved in. So we welcome engagement with governments. We think they absolutely have a right to be interested in regulating. We welcome engagement with academia. We welcome engagement with industry and various industries. It's very powerful technology, and we think that the more engagement we have the better.

THE OTHER PERSPECTIVE: You should worry about AI coming for your job.

On May 9, Mustafa Suleyman, founder of the AI startup Inflection, warned attendees at GIC's Bridge Forum that "many of the tasks in white-collar land will look very different in the next five to 10 years...there are going to be a serious number of losers [and they] will be very unhappy, very agitated,” according to the Financial Times.

Interview conducted by David M. Ewalt.