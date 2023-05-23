The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Apple on Tuesday announced a multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components at American manufacturing and technology hubs.

    “We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the U.S. economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.”

    The agreement is part of a commitment Apple made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the U.S. economy over five years. It also comes after pandemic supply-chain disruptions and rising tensions with China have forced companies to reexamine their operations.

    The next generation of consumer electronics is centered around 5G technology, and under Apple's collaboration with Broadcom, the companies will make critical components, including FBAR filters. The filters are used in most smartphones and increasingly are being deployed in 5G technology.

    Apple said they'll be made at Broadcom's Fort Collins, Colo., facility, where Apple already supports 1,100 jobs, and other facilities.

    Apple says it supports more than 2.7 million jobs across the nation through direct employment, spending with more than 9,000 manufactures and suppliers, as well as the jobs it supports among app developers.

