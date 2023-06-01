Apple Savings Account Said to Be Giving Customers Trouble With Money Transfers

Was Apple’s new savings account too good to be true?

Launched in April with a very attractive 4.15% yield, the new offering — part of a partnership with Goldman Sachs — has posed problems for some customers trying to transfer money out of their accounts, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

One customer had been trying to transfer $1,700 to a JPMorgan Chase account since May 15, and every time he called Goldman’s customer service department, he was told to give it a few more days, he told the Journal. Another customer said her transfer of $100,000 took over three weeks to go through. Some customers said their money didn’t initially show up in their Apple account or in the account they were trying to move it to.

An interest rate of 4.15% is much higher than the national average of 0.25% and one of the higher rates on the market, according to Bankrate.com. Customers who want an Apple savings account must first get an Apple credit card, issued by Goldman.

“The customer response to the new Savings account for Apple Card users has been excellent and beyond our expectations,” a Goldman spokesperson said in a statement emailed to The Messenger. “While the vast majority of customers see no delays in transferring their funds, in a limited number of cases, a user may experience a delayed transfer due to processes in place designed to help protect their accounts.”

Some problems experienced by customers could be due to security alerts triggered when new account-holders request to transfer large sums of money, the Journal reported, citing anti-money laundering experts.