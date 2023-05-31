The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ Data

    In separate cases, the Federal Trade Commission alleged that Alexa collected kids’ voices and geolocation data without their parents’ consent and Ring’s sloppy practices made it easy for hackers to access its customers’ smart devices

    Published |Updated
    Laura Bratton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Amazon agreed to pay more than $30 million to the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to settle two separate cases alleging that its Alexa virtual assistant poses privacy risks to kids and that its Ring security devices were used to harass and spy on users.

    The Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission ordered Amazon to pay a $25 million civil fine for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The DOJ complaint, filed in a U.S. district court in Washington, D.C., alleged that the company collected the voices of kids who use Alexa as well as their geolocation data without their parents’ consent. The company also failed to delete kids’ voice recordings after their parents requested it, according to the complaint.

    Amazon denied violating the law and said it disagreed with the FTC’s claims in a statement.

    “We have consistently taken steps to protect customer privacy by providing clear privacy disclosures and customer controls, conducting ongoing audits and process improvements, and maintaining strict internal controls to protect customer data,” the company said in its statement.

    Read More

    On the same day, the FTC ordered Amazon’s home security company Ring LLC to pay $5.8 million for allegedly "spying" on customers, mostly on women. A complaint filed by the FTC said the manufacturer’s sloppy practices made it easy for hackers to access its customers’ smart devices with video cameras such as doorbells and home monitoring cameras. Ring also gave employees and contractors full access to consumers’ private videos, as well as the ability to download them, regardless of whether they needed them to perform their jobs.

    “This approach to access meant that Ring’s employees and third-party contractors had dangerous — and unnecessary — access to highly sensitive data,” the agency said in its complaint.

    One Ring employee used his access to spy on at least 81 female customers between June and August of 2017, the FTC said. A coworker’s attempts to report the employee’s misconduct was dismissed by their supervisor, who said the employee was only using access to look at “pretty girls.”

    According to the document, about 55,000 U.S. customers’ accounts were breached. In 20 instances or more, hackers had access to their accounts for over a month.

    In many cases, the unauthorized users utilized cameras’ two-way communication function to harass customers with racist slurs, sexual propositioning, and physical threats.

    A proposed order filed in a United States District Court in D.C. would require Ring to destroy its recordings and facial recognition data within 90 days. The $5.8 million Amazon has agreed to pay will go into an FTC fund to compensate Ring's customers for the harms they experienced.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.