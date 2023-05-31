Amazon Employees Walk Off Job to Protest Return-to-Office Rules and ‘Broken’ Climate Pledge

Amazon employees walked off the job Wednesday afternoon to protest the company's broken climate change pledge, a slew of layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and diversity issues.

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, which organized the walkout, said on its website that 1,922 employees at Amazon locations around the world had pledged to walk out, including more than 900 at the company's headquarters in Seattle, at 3 p.m. ET.

The group says the company is lagging on its climate promises and forcing more people to commute will only increase its carbon footprint. The group is also raising concerns about diversity issues.

"Our goal is to change Amazon's cost/benefit analysis on making harmful, unilateral decisions that are having an outsized impact on people of color, women, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable people," the group said.

The 900 employees pledged to march outside Amazon's headquarters represents a small sliver of the workforce, mostly in corporate and technology positions. Amazon says it has more than 65,000 corporate and tech employees in the Puget Sound region and more than 1.5 million employees across the globe.

Amazon has been cutting 27,000 jobs, including positions its cloud computing, advertising and retail divisions, since November. It's been the largest round of layoffs in the company's 29-year history.

On May 1, Amazon ordered corporate employees back to the office at least three days a week. More than 20,000 workers have signed a petition urging Amazon to reconsider the mandate.

"We’re always listening and will continue to do so," said Amazon spokesman Brad Glasser in an emailed statement, "but we’re happy with how the first month of having more people back in the office has been. There's more energy, collaboration, and connections happening, and we've heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our offices."

Glasser also said the company remains on target with its climate objectives.

“We continue to push hard on getting to net carbon zero by 2040, and we have over 400 companies who’ve joined us in our Climate Pledge," he said. "While we all would like to get there tomorrow, for companies like ours who consume a lot of power, and have very substantial transportation, packaging, and physical building assets, it’ll take time to accomplish.