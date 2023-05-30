The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Tech Leaders Liken AI’s ‘Extinction’ Risk to Pandemics and Nuclear War

    A statement signed by 350 researchers and executives, including OpenAI's Sam Altman, warn of an existential threat to humanity

    Published |Updated
    Jackie Snow
    Win McNamee/Getty Images

    A group of technology business leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned on Tuesday that artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to humanity comparable to nuclear war or pandemics.

    The Center for AI Safety, a nonprofit organization, released the one-sentence statement that read “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

    As well as Altman, more than 350 AI researchers and industry leaders signed on the statement, including two of OpenAI co-founders, the CEOs of AI companies DeepMind and Anthropic, plus multiple executives and researchers from Microsoft and Google. Notable AI researchers, including Geoffrey Hinton, Yoshua Bengio and Ian Goodfellow also signed the letter.

    Dan Hendrycks, the director of the Center for AI Safety, said in a tweet on Tuesday that the risks go beyond extinction and include systemic bias, misinformation, malicious use, cyberattacks and weaponization.

    Read More

    “These are all important risks that need to be addressed,” Hendrycks tweeted.

    The warning comes at a time of AI’s growing capabilities and accessibility. Recent advances in large language models -- the type of technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other chatbots -- and generative AI that can create photo-realistic images in seconds have raised fears that AI could soon be used at scale to spread misinformation while eliminating millions of jobs.

    Many of the Center for AI Safety statement’s signatories also signed another open letter in March that warned AI presents “profound risks to society and humanity” and called for a six-month pause on its development. Altman, currently traveling the globe to meet with world leaders to talk about AI and AI regulation, did not sign this previous letter. 

    Earlier this month in his first appearance before Congress, Altman urged American lawmakers to regulate AI. Days later, Altman suggested that OpenAI would “cease operating” in Europe if the European Union passed its AI Act, a law that would regulate high-risk artificial intelligence uses, which is due to be finalized in 2024. Altman has since tweeted that OpenAI has “no plans to leave” the EU.

