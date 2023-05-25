AI Craze Set to Catapult Nvidia’s Market Value Past $1 Trillion

Nvidia is on track to become the next $1 trillion company after reporting a surprising sales forecast driven by artificial intelligence microchips.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based chipmaker's stock is up about 160% this year and it continued soaring to new highs on Thursday morning following the release of its latest financial results on Wednesday. Its shares were up 25% in late morning trading Thursday. If those gains stick, it would be among the biggest market cap gains in stock market history.

Nvidia said it expects about $11 billion in sales in its current quarter, topping Wall Street estimates of $7.15 billion.

The ensuring surge in its stock price has pushed Nvidia's market capitalization to over $940 billion toward the growing ranks of trillion-dollar companies, which include Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

Nvidia's data center group led the charge, reporting $4.28 billion in sales, driven by GPU chips in hot demand from data centers. They are widely used in a growing array of AI applications such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Nvidia is the leading producer of these chips and CEO Jensen Huang told investors on a conference call that sales would soar as data centers upgrade their systems for AI. The future, he said, are systems that generate data in addition to just retrieving data.

"We're seeing incredible orders to retool the world's data centers," he said. "And so, I think you're starting – you're seeing the beginning of, call it, a 10-year transition to basically recycle or reclaim the world's data centers and build it out as accelerated computing."

Huang said data center demand could eventually become a $1 trillion market. To be sure, competitors will be targeting this market as well, including AMD Intel, Google and Amazon, to name a few.

As AI comes to dominate the computing world, and even threatens to upend the physical world, regulators around the world are trying to get a grip. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has warned of the dangers of the technology and urged Congress to regulate it.

“We think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models,” Altman testified before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee last week.

New York City appears to be a step ahead, passing a measure in 2021 regulating how companies using AI software in hiring and promotions. Algorithmic systems have been shown to have biases in the past.

The law, which takes effect in July, requires companies to disclose to candidates that AI is being deployed. It also requires companies to have independent auditors reviewing the technology annually for bias, and it gives candidates the right to learn what data is being gathered and analyzed.

New York's attempt at regulating AI has predictably drawn both support and criticism, but it is just a start, and perhaps an example to follow. California, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, and the District of Columbia are also working on laws to regulate A.I. in hiring.