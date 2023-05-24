42 Million Americans Undeterred by Inflation Are Expected to Travel This Memorial Day Weekend

Even with gas prices still stuck stubbornly above $3 per gallon and sky-high airline tickets, 42.3 million Americans are expected to take to the roads and skies during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, according to estimates from AAA.

The number of travelers is projected to be 7% higher than during the three-day weekend in 2022.

“This is expected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

Source: AAA Travel

As travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, "people's expectations might hit some hurdles," said Andy Murdock, a co-founder and editor of The Statesider U.S. travel newsletter,and a former editor for Lonely Planet and Airbnb. He said the travel industry is still still seeing significant staffing shortages, beyond just the FAA, in hotels and food services.

"It's a cliche, but try to have some patience," said Murdock, who will be traveling to Seattle from the Bay Area in California this holiday weekend. "Remember to stay calm — and bring snacks."

The top U.S. destinations for travel over the weekend include Orlando, New York City and Las Vegas, according to AAA booking data. What's more, cruise port cities in Florida and Alaska, and even Seattle, are popular destinations, especially given the 50% increase in domestic cruise bookings compared with 2022.

Unlike other adjustments people are making to their lifestyles because of higher prices, travel seems immune. Gas prices are on average above $3 a gallon in all but one state, but more than 37 million Americans are expected to take road trips of 50 miles or more this weekend, up by over 2 million from 2022. It could just be that $3 a gallon feels like a bargain compared with last year when the national average was more than $4.

For those flying, airfares to the popular destinations of Orlando, New York City and Las Vegas are up 40% over last year, according to AAA booking data.

Still, even with tighter households budgets, nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly this weekend, an increase of 11% vs. 2022. Air travel is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, with 170,000 more passengers — an increase of 5.4% over 2019.

"This weekend will be a test of the system," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said this week. "And I think all of us have airline stories from last summer and the disruptions that took place then. Cancellation and delay rates were at unacceptable proportions last year. And it's important that that not happen again."