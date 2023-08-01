Zocdoc Donating Up to $10 Million for ‘Barbie’ Fans Visiting Gynecologist

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the film “Barbie.” If you haven’t seen the movie, proceed with caution.

Zocdoc wants to make sure that life not in plastic is fantastic, too.

Inspired by the ending of the "Barbie" movie, the online health platform is donating money to the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital to encourage people to visit Zocdoc’s OB-GYNs, according to a Thursday news release.

Zocdoc plans to donate $25 every time an OB-GYN appointment is booked on their website, now through Aug. 21, up to a donation of $10 million.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” released last month, jokes early on about Barbie and Ken dolls not having genitals — setting the film up for one of its punchlines when Margot Robbie’s Barbie later visits a gynecologist.

“This movie is clearly striking a chord with girls and women of all ages, and we found Barbie’s ultimate act of self-care to be triumphant and empowering,” Jessica Aptman, chief communications officer for Zocdoc said in a press statement. “As a company with a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc wanted to leverage this cultural moment to inspire other women to also joyfully embrace their health.”

Humor aside, Gerwig found the final punchline an important message to send to viewers.

“I knew I wanted to end on a mic drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional,” she told USA TODAY. “When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn't even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden.

“And then to see Margot as Barbie, with this big old smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy,” Gerwig added. “I was like – if I can give girls that feeling of, 'Barbie does it, too' — that’s both funny and emotional.”

Medical professionals recommend women visit an OB-GYN annually, but Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data shows that the percentage of women ages 15 to 44 who get annual pelvic exams has been steadily decreasing over the past 45 years.

Gynecologist appointments are vital for screenings and to assess one’s overall health. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted health services, it resulted in delays and reductions in cancer screening, diagnosis, and reporting of data to some cancer registries, according to the CDC’s website. The CDC’s most recent breast cancer diagnosis data from 2020 is the lowest since the agency began tracking in 1999.

As a result, there is likely to be an increase in later-stage cancer diagnoses, including breast cancer, that may have been caught sooner with preventative screenings, according to a May study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

Cervical cancer rates have also been on the rise over the last 18 years, according to a study last year from the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer, which also noted that Black women are diagnosed with distant stage cervical carcinoma at disproportionately higher rates compared to white women.

“It can be all too easy for women to delay their own care or turn to unreliable sources like social media for healthcare advice, but actual preventive care has the power to save lives,” Geeta Nayyar, M.D., a Zocdoc advisor and author of “Dead Wrong: Diagnosing and Treating Healthcare’s Information Illness,” said in a press statement. “While going in for an OB-GYN visit isn’t anyone’s favorite activity, it is one of the most effective measures women can take to proactively manage their health.”