Woman Accused of Impersonating Doctor and Prescribing Patients Medication

A New Jersey woman has been accused of impersonating a licensed medical practitioner for over a year, during which time she allegedly prescribed controlled substances to patients.
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement this week that Maria Macburnie, 62, is facing several charges after allegedly posing as a licensed health provider at a medical clinic in Toms River, New Jersey. The charges include practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, Health Care Claims Fraud, and three counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Practicing medicine or surgery without a license is a third degree crime under New Jersey law. Those practicing medicine under a false name or impersonating another licensed person, or prescribing medications could face up to five years in prison and pay a fine of up to $15,000 if convicted.
Macburnie, who allegedly presented herself as Dr. Fe Almazon-Condit, treated patients and prescribed medicine at Shore Medical Associates between March 2022 and June 2023, according to an investigation launched by the Ocean County prosecutor’s office and the DEA New Jersey Division-Camden Resident Office.
Fe Almazon-Condit is a relative of Macburnie and has an active license to practice medicine. Macburnie allegedly used that name to issue multiple prescriptions.
“[Macburnie] submitted multiple insurance claims and bills for services rendered during time periods when Dr. Almazon-Condit was unable to see and treat patients,” said the Ocean County prosecutor’s office in the statement.
The 62-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.
The Messenger reached out by phone to Shore Medical Associates for comment, but an automated voice message said that the office is permanently closed and advised patients to find another primary care provider by contacting their insurance companies. Patients who want to obtain their medical records from the clinic were advised to seek assistance via email, according to the voice message.
Over 4,000 people across the U.S. have been victimized by healthcare scammers since 2015, according to a report published last year by Weiss & Paarz Medical Malpractice Attorneys. During that time frame, more than $800,000 were lost to those posing as licensed healthcare providers and/ or government officials. Impersonating a doctor is one of the most common types of healthcare fraud, the report added.
