Why a Sleep Divorce Might Be Just the Thing You Need For a Good Night’s Rest

If you’ve ever stomped out of the bedroom in the middle of the night, frustrated by your bedmate's snoring or blanket hogging, you’re not alone. According to a recent survey, about one-third of Americans are opting for a “sleep divorce,” when partners decide to sleep in separate beds or separate rooms.

And while the idea of sleeping separately may evoke images of chaste grandparents in twin beds, a sleep divorce doesn’t have to be an automatic death knell for your love life.

“There's a lot of really entrenched beliefs and worries about what this could mean for the relationship,” Wendy Troxel, Ph.D., senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation and author of “Sharing the Covers: Every Couple’s Guide to Better Sleep,” tells The Messenger. This can be especially true if one partner is a good sleeper, and the other is struggling, as the good sleeper might not see sleep divorce as a solution.

While all of the experts we spoke with cautioned that a sleep divorce typically isn't their first line of defense, there are plenty of circumstances when it might be just the trick to get some well-deserved shut-eye. So before banishing your bedmate to a lumpy futon in a moment of midnight ire, here are four tips for an evening separation that won’t lead to an actual divorce:

Address any underlying sleep issues first

If you’re considering moving to a separate room because your partner is snoring, you may first want to speak with a sleep specialist.

“I have seen it more times than I can even count where a patient has come to see me for insomnia and it turns out that their bed partner is making a lot of noise,” Dr. Daniel Barone, associate medical director of the Weill Cornell Center for Sleep Medicine and author of “The Story of Sleep: From A to Zzzz,” tells The Messenger.

In those cases, Barone says it’s a good idea to send in the bed partner, too. “If snoring or sleep apnea is the culprit, treating that should make everybody happier.”

This is a case where you don’t want to just put a band-aid on the issue by sleeping apart, adds Troxel. “If it’s a sleep disorder, it needs to be treated.”

Don’t wait until you’re desperate

Although numerous studies demonstrate that poor sleep can affect just about every aspect of a person’s well-being — from mood to cognition to metabolism — it can be all too easy to ignore sleep issues until you hit a breaking point.

“Many people wait far too long because sleep is the thing that is supposed to happen when everything else gets done,” Troxel says. “People would do so much better if we started addressing the problem earlier on.”

In other words, don’t wait until your sleepless nights have compounded for months before you bring it up to your partner.

When you’re sleep deprived, you’re more likely to be irritable and have less ability to deal with stress, Barone adds. And that means less productive communication for everyone involved.

Set some ground rules during the day — not in the middle of the night

“Try to not put all the blame on your partner for the reason you are not getting quality sleep,” Dr. Shelby Harris, director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, tells The Messenger via email. “But instead approach the topic of sleeping separately as a concern you have for you and your partner’s overall health and well-being.”

Both Harris and Troxel emphasized that if there are concerns about a loss of intimacy when sleep divorcing, address it upfront. Whether that means scheduling sex regularly, or choosing one bed that’s used for intimacy, coming up with solutions first can help ensure both you and your partner’s physical needs are met, says Harris.

“It’s really about finding the time to have healthy, open and honest communication,” says Troxel.

Couples should be intentional about what they don’t want to give up about their shared space, while staying open to the possibility of different strategies, Troxel adds.

Know that a “sleep divorce” isn’t your only option

Sleeping apart isn’t the only way to move past nighttime woes — and experts agree it probably shouldn’t be your go-to.

“Sleeping separately is not the first thing I recommend to patients,” says Harris.

Better sleep may be as simple as a practical solution, Troxel says, such as using earplugs and eye masks for the night owl who is coupled with an early bird.

Or, if the issue is your bedmate stealing blankets or tossing and turning frequently, you may try the Scandinavian method.

“You have separate bedding and even separate beds, but they’re two twin beds that are put together,” Troxel says. “It minimizes the mattress displacement of the movements caused by the partner.”

And if you do opt for a true sleep divorce? It doesn’t have to be forever. Troxel suggests sleeping apart during the workweek — when stress is high and schedules are packed.

“Then on the weekends, when pressures are lower, schedules are a little bit more relaxed, then have a shared bedroom,” she says.

At the end of the day, experts agreed, it’s all about open communication and letting go of the stigma that you need to share physical space at night in order to have a successful relationship.

“Just as we don’t expect to be completely compatible during our waking lives,” Troxel says, “it’s unrealistic to assume that we will be perfectly compatible throughout the roughly third of our lives that we spend asleep.”