Whole Foods Salad Kits Recalled Due to Unlisted Allergens

The packaged bags were not properly labeled and contain undeclared milk and egg

Published |Updated
Rina Raphael
Braga Fresh voluntarily recalled an Asian-inspired chopped salad kit sold at Whole Foods stores.Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Recently purchased chopped salad kits sold at Whole Foods are on the chopping block.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit. 

The kits are being recalled because ingredients are incorrectly labeled: the salads contain undeclared milk and egg, which could pose a threat to some consumers.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the FDA said in a statement.

Read More

The salad bags were sold in refrigerated display cases in the produce department at Whole Foods stores between June 28 and July 10. The recalled kits can be identified by the UPC code 9948246932, a “Best if Used By Date” of 7/16/23 and lot code BFFS179A2.

Brava recalled a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit.Whole Foods

The FDA noted that all affected products have been removed from store shelves.

In a press release, Braga stated that no other products are impacted, and that no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Eggs are one of the most common allergy-causing foods for children, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can include skin rashes, vomiting, digestive issues and even life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis.

