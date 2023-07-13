Aspartame ‘Possibly’ Causes Cancer, but No Need to Fully Quit It: WHO Says

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially announced Thursday that one of the world’s most common artificial sweeteners, aspartame, possibly causes cancer.

WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) gave the sweetener 2B status, which means there is limited evidence so far that aspartame causes cancer in humans. It was the first time the IARC has evaluated aspartame.

The group of 25 experts from 12 different countries cited three studies in which aspartame was associated with liver cancer in humans, but acknowledged possible flaws in those studies.

Due to the lack of evidence, the joint United Nations and WHO group on food safety, known as JECFA, which has evaluated aspartame in the past, decided no changes in the established acceptable daily intake were needed. The current JECFA recommendation is no more than 40 mg per day per kilogram of body weight, meaning a person who weighs 175 lbs. can drink up to 16 cans of Diet Coke per day.

However, it should be noted that many foods and pharmaceuticals contain aspartame, so having a daily diet that contains sugar-free products like chewable vitamins, ice cream, gum and granola bars, and “light” products like reduced fat salad dressing and yogurt could cause someone to approach the limit.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement Friday that questions the WHO designation.

"The FDA disagrees with IARC’s conclusion that these studies support classifying aspartame as a possible carcinogen to humans. FDA scientists reviewed the scientific information included in IARC’s review in 2021 when it was first made available and identified significant shortcomings in the studies on which IARC relied. We note that JECFA did not raise safety concerns for aspartame under the current levels of use and did not change the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI)."

Dr. Therese Bartholomew Bevers, the medical director of the Cancer Prevention Center at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center says aspartame isn’t her primary concern when warning patients against cancer.

“One of my biggest concerns is that people may feel they need to switch to sugar sodas, and I have greater concerns about that because of the association with obesity, and obesity being one of the leading causes of cancer,” she tells The Messenger. But Bevers says more research about the effects of aspartame is needed.

Some experts hope the 2B designation will incentivize more thorough research. "I don't see how, without better-designed studies, we can make any conclusions on this," Andy Smith, a senior scientist at the Medical Research Council's Toxicology Unit at the University of Cambridge, told Reuters.

However, the beverage industry is considering the WHO’s finding as evidence that their products are safe:

“This strong conclusion reinforces the position of the [Food and Drug Administration] and food safety agencies from more than 90 countries,” Kevin Keane, Interim President and CEO of American Beverage, said in a statement. “People all around the world can be confident in consuming food and beverages with aspartame.”

When the likelihood of the new classification was first reported in late June, it reignited the debate over the health and safety of the ubiquitous ingredient. While the recent emphasis has been on its relationship to cancer, there is evidence that aspartame may cause other health issues, such as headaches, anxiety and depression. A 2008 study showed that it affects the brain’s neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, which regulate mood, sleep and other important functions.

The body metabolizes aspartame by breaking it down into various acids, some of which convert and oxidize, appearing in the body’s tissues as formaldehyde.

According to a 2021 paper, consumption of 1 liter of diet soda results in the transformation of approximately 600 mg of aspartame into 60 mg of formaldehyde. However the effects of this change need further study.