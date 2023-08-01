When to Watch Out for Ticks Based on Where You Live

Contrary to popular belief, ticks aren’t just a problem for those hiking through the rolling hills of Vermont during prime leaf-peeping season. In fact, ticks live across most of the United States — and can cause health problems for humans in all of those areas.

“There are more ticks in more places,” Thomas Mather, Ph.D., professor of Public Health Entomology at the University of Rhode Island and Director of URI’s Tick Encounter Resource Center tells The Messenger. He adds that animals that commonly carry ticks — like deer, opossums, and raccoons — are finding their way to more suburban areas.

“More people are exposed because of population density,” he says, adding that more people are being exposed to ticks who previously didn’t know anything about the parasites. “So they’re not only exposed, they’re also unaware. I think that’s my biggest concern, we’re really in a race to make more people aware.”

Here’s how you can best avoid the potentially dangerous infections that come from living close to ticks — while still enjoying the great outdoors.

If You Live in the Northeast and Midwest

Blacklegged Tick Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

When to watch out: May-June for the nymph stage; October-November for the adults

May-June for the nymph stage; October-November for the adults Most dangerous types: Blacklegged ticks, which can transmit Lyme, deer tick virus, hard tick relapsing fever, Human Anaplasmosis, Human Babesiosis and Powassan virus. Plus the lone star tick, which can cause a red meat allergy in infected humans

Dr. Mather adds that a degree or two of climate change doesn’t directly affect tick survival, “they face fluctuations much greater than that.”

Not only are blacklegged ticks active in the fall, they can also be active in winter, as long as temperatures are above freezing. And even when temperatures drop below freezing, a cold winter doesn’t kill them off, Dr. Mather writes in his blog. He says humidity during May or June — their nymph stage — is far more important than winter freezes when it comes to determining the size of a population each year.

If the humidity during those spring months drops below 82% for longer than eight hours, nymphs may dry out and die. If this drop in moisture happens four or five times during the nymph season, it can reduce tick populations and risk of Lyme disease by up to 50%.

Be careful in spring when blacklegged nymphs are active, as they are much smaller and harder to spot. Nymphs latch on at the shoe level, so in May and June experts advise spraying shoes with a tick repellent containing permethrin.

Adult female ticks — the only ones that carry disease — latch on higher up the leg, around the knee, so in October and November hikers should spray their pant legs as well.

In addition to the blacklegged tick, the Northeast and Midwest have most types of ticks, including the gulf coast tick, lone star tick and American dog ticks.

If You Live in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern States

Lone Star Tick Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

When to watch out: April through July for both nymphs and adults

April through July for both nymphs and adults Most dangerous types: Lone Star ticks are most common, but blacklegged, gulf coast and American dog ticks reside here as well

Lone star ticks can be found as far west as Colorado and as far north as Maine, but they are often found in the southern Atlantic states from Delaware to Florida.

The adults are active April to late August, and while they don’t carry Lyme, they do aggressively bite humans and can carry alpha-gal syndrome, a meat allergy that can cause hives, diarrhea and nausea.

These parasites wait for large mammals (including humans and dogs) in tall grass in the shade or on the tip of low lying branches and twigs. Dr. Mather says lone star ticks will even venture out on to manicured lawns, “but they aren’t as risky as blacklegged ticks. They carry disease about 20% of the time.”

The blacklegged tick, gulf coast tick, brown dog and American dog ticks can all be found in this region as well, so daily checks after being outdoors and use of clothing-only repellants is still advised.

If You Live in the Southwest, Mountain or Pacific Regions

Brown Dog Tick Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

When to watch out: February through September for all overlapping Rocky Mountain tick stages, Spring for brown dog tick

February through September for all overlapping Rocky Mountain tick stages, Spring for brown dog tick Most dangerous types: Rocky Mountain wood tick, brown dog tick

These regions don’t have to worry as much about the blacklegged tick. While it does live in the Southwest, it’s uncommon in the Mountain and Pacific regions. The American dog tick, brown dog tick and gulf coast tick all live here, but are much less of a threat.

In the Mountain region, which covers Idaho to New Mexico, the Rocky Mountain wood tick is very active in May. Both the adult male and the adult female can carry Colorado tick fever, which is rare. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, body aches and fatigue. Some people have sore throat, vomiting, abdominal pain, skin rash or a stiff neck.

If you happen to find a tick and you don’t know its type or how dangerous it is, you can send a photo to Dr. Mather’s group, Tickspotters, and an expert will get back to you with information and advice.