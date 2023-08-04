When Should I Go See a Doctor After a Tick Bite?

With the prevalence of ticks and tick-borne illnesses on the rise, there is plenty you can do to prevent bites.

But even the most prepared among us can still fall victim to the sneaky parasites. So what should you do if you find one of these tiny creatures crawling across your arm or lodged in your skin? What should you do now?

The Messenger spoke to Karen C. Bloch, M.D., MPH, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who sees “a ton of tick-borne diseases” in her patients, for some guidance.

The Messenger: I just plucked a tick out of my skin. What do I do now?

Bloch: The first thing you want to do is make sure that you remove it correctly.

When they're embedded, there's a right way and a wrong way.

The correct way is to use tweezers to pry off the tick rather than crush it. If you crush the tick, there's the potential for it injecting saliva and actually increasing your risk of tick-borne disease.

It's actually very useful to know what kind of tick this is. Once the tick is removed, put it in a little plastic bag and throw it in the freezer, which will kill it. Then you have that handy for your doctor if something comes up in terms of developing symptoms later on, especially in the weeks after a tick bite.

You could also take a picture of it and have it stored away for reference.

Tick on human skin Getty Images

When you say symptoms, what should I look for?

Typically, with tick-borne diseases, the things that we monitor are the development of a rash either at the site of the tick attachment or anywhere on the body. We also look for the onset of body aches, fever, chills or sort of a flu-like illness. Those might all be signs or symptoms of acute onset of a tick-borne illness.

Lyme Disease rash Getty Images

Many people think that you need to see the bullseye rash, but it seems like in many cases there’s a rash but no bullseye. Is that accurate?

We typically think of that bullseye rash – which is technically called Erythema migrans – in patients with Lyme disease or as it being a sign of Lyme disease.

But it's certainly not universally present with Lyme disease. We see it in about 60% to 80% of early onset Lyme disease cases.

Keep in mind that the rash could be in areas that are not very obvious or easy to visualize such as the scalp or on the back.

When is it time to see the doctor?

Folks who live in Lyme-endemic areas — for example, the Northeastern part of the United States, the mid-Atlantic states and states surrounding the Great Lakes such as Michigan and Wisconsin – should see their healthcare provider if a tick has been attached for more than 24 hours.

If it is a tick that spreads Lyme disease, there's recommendations that individuals should receive a single 200 milligram dose of doxycycline to prevent Lyme disease. It appears to be very effective.

And for people who live in all areas of the country, see your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms such as a rash, fever or flu-like symptoms, or other new onset concerns, which typically start one to two weeks after a tick attachment.

Wood tick on finger Getty Images

What else will your doctor do?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend doctors give a prophylactic dose of doxycycline, which is typically used for Lyme disease, followed by monitoring and watching.

With Lyme disease, we want to particularly watch the area of tick attachment, because in general if a rash is going to develop, the first place it develops is at the site of tick attachment.

Should I ask my doctor to test me for a tick-borne illness?

The recommendation is to defer testing if someone is asymptomatic, or not showing any symptoms. This is because even if the tick was infected and transmitted disease, it takes several weeks for the antibody tests to turn positive.

In other words, if tested too early, patients may be falsely reassured if tests are negative. If symptoms develop, patients should seek medical care, and testing may be appropriate at that time.

Can ticks transmit disease in under 24 hours? I’ve heard the Powassan virus disease can be transmitted by a tick within 15 minutes of latching on.

The Powassan virus disease is an emerging, tick-borne infection. It is spread by the same tick that carries Lyme disease. Its first symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The challenge is that because Powassan is a virus, doxycycline is completely ineffective.

That's really another reason why folks who are outdoors should be very vigilant and check for ticks and follow preventative measures to avoid the potential for getting something like the Powassan virus.

Anything else someone should remember when going into areas that might have ticks?

There are a lot of things that can be done beforehand to prevent tick bites, such as applying a repellent, being vigilant and doing tick checks on yourself and on family members or friends. I also suggest wearing light-colored clothing with long sleeves when you’re going outside.

*This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.