What’s Behind the Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates?

Vaccination rates among school-aged children have continued to slide in recent years, sparking concern among experts and parents alike as many are preparing to send their children back to school in the weeks ahead.

Among school-aged children, the United States has a vaccination target rate of 95%, but that rate has been on the decline for two straight years. During the 2020–21 school year, state-required vaccination rates among kindergarten students dropped to 94%; the following year (2021-22) saw another decline, with rates decreasing to 93%.

MMR, the combination vaccine given for measles, mumps and rubella, rates have seen perhaps the most consistent decrease. Nationally, two dose MMR coverage for the 2021-22 school year was 93% – the lowest rates on record since 2013-14. Twelve states, including Colorado, Georgia and Idaho and the District of Columbia recorded rates lower than 90%.

Every state in the U.S. requires children entering kindergarten to have received specific vaccinations prior to starting school. States’ exact vaccination requirements vary, but all 50 states and D.C. typically require the following shots for children entering kindergarten: DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), IPV (polio), varicella (chicken pox) and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella).

There are some exemptions parents can opt to take in order to avoid vaccinating their children. Exemptions are accepted on the basis of medical reasons, religious or philosophical beliefs.

However, during the years when vaccination rates started to decline, exemptions remained low at 2.6%. Approximately 4.4% of children who were not up to date on immunizations did not have an exemption, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

So, what gives?

The CDC has suggested that COVID-related disruptions could play a role in the lagging rates. During the height of COVID, visits with medical providers were limited, resulting in subsequent backlogs of patients waiting to be seen. And some parents might have been hesitant to take their children to in-person appointments during that time because they feared they or their children could catch the virus.

There is also evidence to suggest that the decline in vaccination rates is associated with disparities related to geographic location, income, insurance coverage and race. Although these inequities pre-date COVID, multiple public health experts have suggested that the pandemic could have exacerbated them.

A previous study that compared the pre- and post-COVID school-required vaccination rates of infants, children and teens found that across all age groups, Black and Hispanic individuals had the lowest proportion of children who were up-to-date with their immunizations.

The matter of geographic location posing as a barrier to care is also evident in the CDC’s breakdown of vaccination rates by state. MMR vaccination coverage was approximately 78% in Alaska for the 2021-22 school year. Meanwhile, the rates were 96.7% in Maine and 98.6% in Mississippi where access to care is more readily available.

And then there is the issue of public opinion regarding vaccination and rising rates of vaccine hesitancy. According to the KFF (formerly Kaiser Family Foundation) COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey, the public’s attitude toward required childhood immunizations is changing. In October of 2019, 82% of U.S. adults supported MMR vaccine requirements in school-aged children; that figure is now at 71%.

Although vaccination coverage percentages have dipped only slightly in recent years, there is concern that a continuous decline could potentially lead to outbreaks of preventable diseases like measles.

An example of this was seen in November 2022, when a measles outbreak in Central Ohio led to 85 children being infected with the virus. According to a CDC report on the incident, 80 of those children had not received their MMR vaccine.

“This outbreak serves as a reminder that health care facilities, medical providers and child care facilities serving undervaccinated populations should maintain vigilance for measles and emphasize the importance of timely MMR vaccination,” the report says. “Sustaining elimination of measles in the United States will require continued high 2-dose MMR vaccination coverage in all communities.”