What to Know About Flesh-Eating Bacteria Vibrio Vulnificus

Three recent food-related deaths in Connecticut and New York have been traced back to a rare, but deadly flesh-eating bacteria called Vibrio vulnificus. All three consumed raw seafood like oysters and other shellfish, state health officials from both states confirmed Wednesday.

In fact, one in five who contract the infection from this particular bacteria dies from it, usually within one or two days of becoming sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here’s what you should know about the life-threatening bacteria, and what you can do to get timely medical help.

What is Vibrio vulnificus?

Vibrio vulnificus is a type of bacteria that often lurks in warmer coastal saltwater or brackish waters — a mix of salt and freshwater. Most infections are caused by coming into contact with raw or undercooked seafood particularly oysters or its juices.

One can also contract the infection by swimming in murky bacteria-infested waters, especially if they have exposed wounds or cuts on the skin.

Infections typically occur from May through October when the water temperatures tend to be higher, according to the CDC.

The bacteria cause a serious illness called “vibriosis,” which many other bacterias also cause. But vibriosis from vibrio vulnificus can be deadly and quickly lead to sepsis and shock, a fatal response to an infection. It can also lead to “necrotizing fasciitis,” a severe skin infection in which flesh around an open wound begins to blister and die. Hence, the moniker flesh-eating bacteria.

Vibriosis can progress quickly and often requires immediate, and possibly intensive care at a hospital. Some may even need limb amputation to stop the spread in order to survive.

Vibrio Vulnificus bacteria often lurks in warm saltwater or brackish waters. CDC/ Janice Haney Carr/Wikimedia Commons

Who’s likely to get an infection?

Anybody can get this infection, but the CDC and New York Department of Health report that some people are more likely to contract a severe, life-threatening infection. Individuals with compromised immune systems, chronic liver disease, chronic kidney injury, or those taking medications to lower stomach acid levels and diabetes have an increased risk.

That’s because these pre-existing conditions could lower the body’s ability to fight off germs.

The CDC also warns that people are also more likely to get the infection in the aftermath of a hurricane, coastal flooding or storm surges.

In the days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida in Sept. 2022, the Florida Department of Health reported 38 cases of vibriosis which led to 11 deaths, according to the CDC. In the week prior to the hurricane, the state had no reported vibriosis cases.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Symptoms can come on suddenly, usually showing up within 24 hours of contracting the infection.

According to the CDC, symptoms can include:

Watery diarrhea

Nausea and stomach cramps

Vomiting

Fever

Blistering wounds that have leaky discharge, pus, redness along with painful swelling

How is a Vibrio vulnificus infection diagnosed and treated?

This fatal bacterial infection is diagnosed when a sick person is tested for the bacteria through blood, stool or wound samples. If the infection was foodborne, health officials might test food samples for possible traces of the bacteria to zero in on the cause of a possible outbreak.

Vibriosis is a medical emergency. In case of a suspected illness, it’s best to seek prompt medical care as soon as possible.

It is usually treated using a course of antibiotics. In severe cases of vibriosis-related necrotizing fasciitis, doctors might have to amputate or remove the infected area to stop the spread of infection in its tracks.

The New York State Health Department issued guidance on Wednesday warning people about the potential dangers of coming in contact with the deadly bacteria.

“As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria,” Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York said in a statement.

This doesn't mean you can’t go swimming at the beach or avoid all seafood. To steer clear of possible infection, take precautionary measures such as covering open wounds or cuts including surgery wounds, tattoos and piercings with a waterproof bandaid or washing them thoroughly with soap and clean water. In addition to this, avoid eating contaminated or raw seafood such as oysters.