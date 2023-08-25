South Dakota Reports 21 Cases of West Nile Virus - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

South Dakota Reports 21 Cases of West Nile Virus

These cases join a surge of mosquito-borne illnesses this summer

Published |Updated
Sarah Braner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An environmental health specialist and entomologist for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, displays a mosquito collected earlier in the day on August 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Nearly two dozen cases of the West Nile Virus have been confirmed in South Dakota, according to local reports.

The mosquito-borne illness has been detected 21 times across 16 different counties in the Mount Rushmore State. It has not been linked to any deaths.

It comes as this summer has seen a notable increase in mosquito-borne illnesses. An uptick in West Nile disease in Colorado has killed five people in that state so far. Maryland, Texas, and Florida have both reported Malaria, and Florida has reported 10 cases of Dengue Fever. 

West Nile is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed this week that it still makes up around 95% of mosquito born illnesses across the nation.

In 2022, there were 1,126 West Nile cases, 854 hospitalizations, and 90 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It doesn’t usually cause any symptoms. However, when it does those symptoms tend to be limited to fever, aches, a rash, vomiting, or diarrhea. The virus can lead to life-threatening swelling in the brain and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord in rare, severe cases.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.