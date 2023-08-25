South Dakota Reports 21 Cases of West Nile Virus

Nearly two dozen cases of the West Nile Virus have been confirmed in South Dakota, according to local reports.

The mosquito-borne illness has been detected 21 times across 16 different counties in the Mount Rushmore State. It has not been linked to any deaths.

It comes as this summer has seen a notable increase in mosquito-borne illnesses. An uptick in West Nile disease in Colorado has killed five people in that state so far. Maryland, Texas, and Florida have both reported Malaria, and Florida has reported 10 cases of Dengue Fever.

West Nile is the most common mosquito-borne illness in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed this week that it still makes up around 95% of mosquito born illnesses across the nation.

In 2022, there were 1,126 West Nile cases, 854 hospitalizations, and 90 deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It doesn’t usually cause any symptoms. However, when it does those symptoms tend to be limited to fever, aches, a rash, vomiting, or diarrhea. The virus can lead to life-threatening swelling in the brain and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord in rare, severe cases.