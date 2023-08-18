West Nile Virus in Florida: 2 Mosquito-Borne Illness Cases Reported

Another mosquito-borne illness has been detected in the Sunshine State.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed two human cases of the West Nile Virus in Escambia County, located on the western tip of the panhandle along the border with Alabama.

It comes as mosquito-borne illnesses continue to pile on to the state. Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida are already under a mosquito-borne illness alert after locally acquired cases of the Dengue fever emerged this summer. Earlier this year, seven local Malaria cases were detected in Sarasota County, near Tampa.

The West Nile cases were reported in July, and confirmed by state health leaders in a weekly report this week.

Officials fear that mosquito-borne illnesses like the West Nile Virus will become more common as the climate warms. Mosquitos thrive in warm, humid, tropical environments and longer warm periods throughout the year allow them to live longer – meaning infected bugs have more time to pass off disease to humans.

There were 469 cases reported in Florida between 1996 and 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 286 people died of the illness, and about 1 in 150 cases lead to death.

West Nile Virus is the leading mosquito-borne illness in the United States; according to the CDC, it is contracted through a bite of an infected mosquito. The illness is rarely contagious among people.

Most people who get the illness do not show symptoms, but those who do may show high fever, headache, muscle weakness, loss of vision, and paralysis.

Those with medical conditions such as kidney disease, cancer, diabetes, and hypertension and adults 60 years or older are more at risk if they get the illness.

The disease has no vaccine or cure, but the CDC recommends rest and over-the-counter medication. People who are seriously ill must seek medical attention immediately after showing symptoms, according to the CDC.

To prevent the illness, the CDC recommends using an air conditioner whenever possible, wearing long sleeves to cover the body, and using mosquito nets if traveling abroad.