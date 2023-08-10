Wegovy, Ozempic, Maker to Purchase Weight Loss Pill Competitor  - The Messenger
Wegovy, Ozempic, Maker to Purchase Weight Loss Pill Competitor 

Novo is looking into an oral weight loss drug to build off of their shots’ momentum

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Danish pharmaceutical company Novo NordiskLISELOTTE SABROE/Scanpix Denmark/AFP via Getty Images

Novo Nordisk, who manufactures Wegovy, has agreed to buy Inversago Pharma, a company working on a weight loss pill, for $1.1 billion, the company announced Thursday.

Inversargo, based in Montreal, is focused on developing cannabinoid inverse agonist drugs (CB1) which promote weight loss. One of its developmental assets, dubbed INV-202, showed promise in phase 1 trials. 

Novo is already working on its own oral weight loss pill, which will use the same semaglutide drug used in Ozempic and Wegovy.

The Danish company’s executive vice president for development, Martin Holst Lange, said that acquiring Inversago “will further strengthen our clinical development pipeline in obesity and related disorders."

“This promising class of medicine pioneered by the Inversago team could lead to life-changing new treatment options for those living with a serious chronic disease and, in particular, may offer alternative or complementary solutions for people living with obesity," Lange added.

Based on early clinical trials, Novo has argued that its drug helped overweight adults lose 15% of their body fat. The pill aims to lower appetite and activate hormones that control blood sugar.

The acquired pill is to suppress a protein that's vital in controlling metabolism and appetite, which should lower hunger. It is currently in its second phase of trial for diabetic kidney disease.

This acquisition comes when Novo and one of its competitors Eli Lilly are already facing consumer lawsuits for its weight loss products.

In one of the lawsuits, Louisiana woman Jaclyn Bjorklund, 44, who used both Eli Lilly and Novo products, accused both companies of overlooking the severe side effects of their products.

