Weekend-Only Workouts as Good For Heart as Daily Activity: Study

Resting during the workweek and being active on the weekend is just as effective as going for a jog every morning, a new study suggests.

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston found little difference in risk of heart failure, stroke, or suffering a heart attack depending on how spread out a person’s workouts are throughout the week. As long as a person is reaching the recommended 150 minutes of weekly aerobic activity each week, their heart is benefitting.

“Our findings suggest that interventions to increase physical activity, even when concentrated within a day or two each week, may improve cardiovascular outcomes,” Patrick Ellinor, M.D., senior author of the study and chief of cardiology at the hospital, said in a statement.

The research team, who published findings Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, gathered data from 89,573 participants for their study. Data was gathered from the UK Biobank, a massive database maintained by British officials on daily habits of the population and how they relate to health, from 2013 to 2015.

Among that group, 37,872 were considered “weekend warriors,” those who reached the 150 minute mark with only two days' work. Another group of 21,473 participants followed a more standard schedule, where they would exercise throughout the week to reach the weekly goal. A third group of 30,228 were “inactive”, not reaching weekly marks.

Risk of harmful heart issues of both active groups was compared to their inactive cohorts. The weekend warriors were 27% less likely to suffer a heart attack than their inactive peers, while those whose exercise was more spread throughout the week had a 35% decreased risk.

For both groups, risk of stroke was down around 20% and the chances of experiencing heart failure was decreased by more than a third. The exercise also showed a drop in risk of suffering atrial fibrillation – when chambers of the heart begin to beat out of sync and cause shortness of breath and other respiratory issues – by around 20% no matter how many days they used to reach the mark.

The findings support the idea that someone who just plays a sport over the weekend or may only be able to find time for a long jog on certain days are still getting the same cardio benefits of a person who performs shorter exercises throughout the week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that only 46% of Americans reach 150 minutes of weekly activity.