Walgreens To Offer RSV Vaccines To Older Adults

Walgreens has started offering vaccines for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to adults aged 60 and older, the company said Tuesday.
The first RSV vaccine, called Arexvy and manufactured by GlaxoSmithKine, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this age group in May. Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, was approved a month later. Currently, there is no vaccine available for any other age group.
Walgreens will offer both Arexvy and Abrysvo at some of the company's 8,886 locations across the United States.
In the fall and winter of 2022, rising RSV cases contributed to a “tripledemic,” along with COVID-19 and the flu that once again strained an already fragile healthcare system.
According to CDC data, six of every 100,000 older adults were hospitalized because of RSV in 2022, marking an increase of 20% compared to years before 2020. Children’s hospitals reached peak capacity to cope with the surge, comparing its severity to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials are hoping that vaccinations against COVID, the flu, and now RSV can stave off another tripledemic this fall.
In clinical trials, Arexvy was able to reduce the risk of infections 83% among the elderly age group. Severe infections were down 94%. Abrysbo dropped infection risk by 67%, and the number of severe infections by 86%.
RSV is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, coughing, fever, wheezing, sneezing, and a drop in appetite. According to the CDC, the majority of infants will have had RSV by their second birthday. While most healthy adults recover with few issues, older adults and young children are at a heightened risk for severe disease.
