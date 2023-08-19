Vaping Danger: Doctor Says Current Users May Suffer in Coming Decades

The number of American teens who use e-cigarettes and similar devices is growing — but experts fear that science doesn’t yet know how much harm they can cause.

“We know a few [potential risks of vaping] from the short-term use,” Humberto Choi, M.D., a pulmonary medicine specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, told The Messenger. “The possible long-term harms related to potentially chronic lung disease, or a chronic cardiovascular disease, or given the potential for [cancer] is not clear.”

E-cigarettes exploded onto the market in the 2010s, hooking millions of minors with fruit and candy-like flavors. The large-scale decline of teen smoking during the early 2000s was seen as a victory by health officials, but now experts fear the rise of vaping has undone that progress.

Vapes were initially marketed as less harmful alternatives to smoking, and the firms that manufacture them have said their devices are to be used as smoking cessation tools. However, there is growing concern that e-cigarettes are not only harmful to the lungs and heart in the way cigarettes are, but that they also carry their own unique risks.

In a study published last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 2.6 million high schoolers in the United States are regular vape users, with some warning that America is facing an epidemic.

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has attempted to crack down on flavored vapes, efforts have largely been in vain. A study published in JAMA Monday found that when the agency removed flavored products from the market, teen users of those products would often instead just find a new, flavored product from a different brand to smoke instead of quitting.

The most worrying part for Dr. Humberto and others in his field is that the long-term effects of using a vape are still relatively unknown, and if the short term data available is any indication, then millions of young people around the world are setting themselves up for potentially devastating health issues down the line.

“There have been studies on how vaping can affect lungs and also our cardiovascular system. There are potential mechanisms that can cause chronic lung disease, chronic cardiovascular disease and even cancer,” Dr. Choi explained.

KFF, a nonprofit focused on national health issues, reports that poison control center calls linked to use of vapes have doubled over the past five years. More than 7,000 calls were recorded between April 2022 and March 2023, KFF reports.

A study published Tuesday by researchers at Ohio State University found that only 30 days of vaping could lead to users feeling shortness of breath and other symptoms linked to bronchitis — a potentially devastating lung condition.

Previous research has also highlighted damage to both the lungs and heart linked to frequent vape use. Some doctors have warned the damage is on par with that of traditional cigarettes.

Dr. Choi warns that the breadth of current health problems that vapes can cause likely means that even more harmful conditions may form in the future.

“It's something that time will tell,” he explained. “If I were a teenager now, I probably would avoid that. I definitely don't want to be one of those people who would find out in a few years that they had a problem [because they were] using a vape.”

He said that similar to cigarette use, the worst of the impacts of vaping may not be felt until decades down the road. Since many pick up vaping in high school, it is possible that users will have been using the devices for decades by the time they make it to their 50s.

“This is what happens with cigarette smoking,” Dr. Choi explained. “Most people, when we find that they have a lung problem [caused by] smoking, we find years, sometimes decades, later. These problems can be very severe, sometimes lung cancer or cancer in different places. But it's not something we detect early when we begin. Smoking [damage] is something that we find years later.”