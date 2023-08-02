Valley Fever Cases Are Spiking in California — Here’s What You Need to Know

Health experts are warning residents of Southern California to take caution after a season of heavy rainfall in the Golden State has triggered a spike in cases of Valley fever.

Valley fever is a respiratory disease caused by a fungus (Coccidioides) found in the soil and dirt in parts of the southwestern U.S., and parts of Mexico and Central South America. Inhaling dust that carries the fungus can cause someone to become ill with the disease.

Cases of Valley fever have increased exponentially over the last two decades in California, potentially due to the changing climate. The fungus that causes Valley fever has strong ties to its environment: During droughts the fungus is less active, but heavy rainfall can cause it to grow and spread. However, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), droughts actually increase instances of Valley fever in subsequent years.

“Overall, drought increases the number of Valley fever cases in California in the years following a drought and may allow for the Valley fever fungus to grow in the soil in more areas of California. More droughts in California may lead to an increase in Valley fever in more areas of the state,” the CDPH website explains.

The extreme variation between drought and heavy rain ultimately creates ideal conditions for the fungus, and may even allow it to grow in the soil in more areas of California, according to the CDPH. Other fungal infections are also believed to be on the rise due to a changing climate.

Months of record-breaking rainfall in the state are likely causing parts of Southern California to have an uptick in Valley fever cases.

So, exactly how serious is Valley fever and how worried should residents of Southern California be? Here’s what you need to know:

Symptoms of Valley fever

Symptoms of Valley fever are common to those seen in COVID-19 and other respiratory infections – fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, headache, night sweats and muscle and joint pain. One key difference between Valley fever and COVID is that individuals who contract the fungal condition will sometimes come down with a rash on the upper body or legs.

Like COVID, the symptoms of Valley fever do not present immediately; they typically occur between one and three weeks after someone inhales the fungal spores, and can persist for three or more weeks. In severe cases, a Valley fever infection can spread beyond a person’s lungs into other parts of their body, causing their symptoms to linger for months.

Who is most at risk of contracting Valley fever?

The fungal infection is not contagious and, therefore, cannot be spread from person to person. Not everyone who breathes in the Valley fever fungus will become sick; some who do will never become symptomatic.

Since Coccidioides is limited to a specific environment, only those living in or traveling to those areas are at risk. And though southern Californians are seeing a spike, cases have recently started to emerge as far north as South-Central Washington. Individuals who are outside often, especially those working in dusty environments are more likely to contract the infection.

Individuals who are pregnant, have compromised immune systems or diabetes, are 60 or older and who are taking certain corticosteroids also are at an increased risk.

Coccidioides Immitis, which causes Valley Fever Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

How is Valley fever diagnosed and treated?

Testing for Valley fever is similar to that of testing for COVID and other respiratory illnesses. Symptoms, travel history and diagnostic tests, such as chest X-rays and bloodwork, could all be included in the diagnostic process. However, the most common method doctors use to diagnose Valley fever is via a specific blood test that can identify certain Coccidioides antibodies.

Once diagnosed, treatment is fairly straightforward. For many, symptoms will resolve within weeks without treatment; for symptoms that persist, antifungal medication can be prescribed to reduce their severity and to prevent the infection from spreading.

How to reduce your risk

Avoiding a Valley fever diagnosis is as simple as avoiding the environment in which it thrives. CDPH recommends staying inside with closed doors and windows when the air is dusty, especially for those who are in a high-risk group. For individuals who cannot avoid dusty climates, N95 respirators can minimize risks of contracting an infection, as can wetting dirt prior to digging or working in it.

CDPH also recommends that anyone who has a prolonged cough or other persistent symptoms of the infection, especially those who have traveled to areas where the Valley fever fungus is prevalent, consult with their physician.