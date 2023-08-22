US Smoking Rates Near Record Low: Poll - The Messenger
US Smoking Rates Near Record Low: Poll

America’s long fight to curb smoking is bearing fruit

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Cigarette smokingGetty Images

Smoking rates in the United States slightly rise in 2022, but remain near the previous year’s record low. 

A Gallup Poll published Friday found that 12% of people smoked cigarettes,close to 11% measured in 2022, but greatly lower than the poll’s 80 year trend, the pollster said.

The poll also found that more Americans are following health warnings against the dangers of smoking cigarettes.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said smoking was "very harmful," to those who do it more often than other tobacco products. Around 10% of respondents said they smoked e-cigarettes the week before Aug. 8.

Smoking rates have largely declined from their heights in decades past. A 1972 Gallup Poll found that 43% of American adults smoked cigarettes – signaling attitudes have massively shifted in the past half-century.

However, vaping is a growing concern among many health officials, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that more than 2.5 million high schoolers now regularly vape.

The survey found that more Americans favor laws that regulate vaping. Five-five percent agree, while 32% want rules to remain the same; meanwhile, only 7% want the laws to be less strict. Most people have asked for stronger vaping laws in the last four years. Smoking marijuana is more prevalent among young adults, with about 27% of 18-19-year-olds saying they smoked marijuana. Fifty-four percent of Americans said vaping is "very harmful.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths.  Over 480,000 people die each year in the United States, which includes 41,000 deaths from being exposed to second-hand smoke.

