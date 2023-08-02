FDA, DEA Urge Drug Companies To Make More Adderall

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are urging drug manufacturers to increase production of Adderall amid a long running shortage.

In a joint letter published Tuesday, FDA Chief Robert Califf, M.D., and DEA Head Anne M. Milgram called on drug manufacturers to meet the quota of Adderall and other stimulants in shortage that they are allowed to make under current restrictions.

The DEA classifies Adderall, primarily used to treat Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related stimulants as controlled substances, which places restrictions on how it can be prescribed and manufactured.

Manufacturers have quotas restricting the amount of these drugs that can be made, but the letter says that in 2022, manufacturers produced only 70% of what they were allowed to make for the year. The letter also said that manufacturers could have made an estimated 1 billion more doses under the quota, but didn’t. The letter is anticipating a similar situation in 2023.

The FDA announced the Adderall shortage in October. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was illegal to prescribe controlled substances over telehealth under the Ryan Haight Act, and prescriptions were only available after in-person evaluations.

Adderall XR 20mg capsules Patrick Mallahan III/Wikimedia Commons

However, these restrictions were relaxed as more patients turned to telehealth in compliance with stay-at-home orders. This move made it much easier to get a prescription, which, along with increased diagnoses of ADHD, increased demand for the drug.

That, combined with a manufacturing delay at Teva, which produces Adderall, caused patients nationwide to struggle getting access to the medication, even after Teva resolved the issue causing the delay

As a result of that shortage, other medications have also been difficult to get due to patients switching to other drugs in order to avoid going without medication.

The joint letter estimates that dispensing of stimulants, including Adderall, rose by 45.5% in the U.S. during that time in response to the increased demand..

Medication is one of the primary treatment options for ADHD. Treatment options for ADHD that don’t involve medication include cognitive behavioral therapy, emotional therapy, and neurofeedback, which allows a patient to see how certain behaviors change their brain activity and adjust accordingly.

Currently, there is no estimated end date for the shortage.