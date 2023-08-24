Should You Keep Waiting for the New COVID Boosters?

With updated boosters targeted at the most dominant COVID-19 variants expected to roll out in the fall, many are wondering whether they should wait until the updated shot becomes available or act now to protect themselves from rising case numbers.

Complicating that decision further is the fact that COVID hospitalizations have increased week over week since late July, in addition to many experts expressing concern about a “highly mutated” new variant — known as BA.2.86 — that has the potential to evade prior immunity, and reports of COVID school closures happening mere weeks after classes started.

The latest versions of the shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax have been engineered to target the XBB variants of COVID, which were the most dominant at the time when the companies sought approval in June. All of those vaccines are now awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Messenger spoke with an expert in the field of infectious disease to answer the question many people are asking: When should I get my next COVID booster?

Steven Gordon, M.D., chair of infectious disease at Cleveland Clinic, told The Messenger that it’s (still) okay to wait it out.

“Given it is expected to be a better match for circulating strains of the virus, I would recommend waiting for that vaccine,” Dr. Gordon said.

In an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation, Scott Gottlieb, M.D., who served as FDA commissioner in the Trump Administration, highlighted mid-September as a timeframe when the updated boosters are expected to be available to the public.

The doctor prepares the injection site with an alcohol swab so that he can inject the vaccine. Getty Images

In the meantime, questions remain regarding who should consider getting the new boosters, but health officials have been hesitant to come forward with guidance related to the shots.

“We are at a new stage of COVID-19. While cases are increasing, hospitalizations are lower than what we have seen at other points in the pandemic,” Dr. Gordon told The Messenger. “Therefore, vaccination recommendations may differ based on an individual's risk and previous vaccines that they have received.”

Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the FDA have issued instructions specific to who should receive the vaccine or whether multiple doses at different time intervals will be recommended. As such, Dr. Gordon suggests that anyone with questions about their specific vaccination needs should discuss them with their medical provider.