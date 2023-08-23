‘Unprecedented’ West Nile Virus Surge in Colorado Kills 2

Two more people in Colorado have died from the West Nile Virus, as local officials warn the state is suffering an unusually high number of cases this year.

Officials have confirmed deaths from the mosquito-borne illness in Larimer County and Boulder County, bringing this year’s death toll up to five.

Both deaths were caused by severe complications involving the nervous system and brain. West Nile, the most common mosquito-borne illness in the country, doesn’t usually cause any symptoms. However, when it does those symptoms tend to be limited to fever, aches, a rash, vomiting, or diarrhea.

In severe cases, the virus can lead to swelling in the brain and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. This complication is life-threatening.

A micrograph of the West Nile Virus Cynthia Goldsmith, P.E. Rollin, USCDCP

Health officials had warned of more mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus than usual this season; coupled with more mosquitoes in the environment,the pieces were in place for an outbreak.

“The trends we are seeing in our West Nile virus tracking data are unprecedented,” said Colorado state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy, M.D. in a statement announcing the West Nile death of the season. “The number of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes we've detected this season is the highest we've seen in years. This is especially concerning now that August is here and September is just around the corner, as this is usually when human cases peak in Colorado."



The abnormal mosquito activity may be linked to the heat wave recorded in July, as mosquitoes prefer warmer temperatures and there is a heightened chance that they will transmit the virus.