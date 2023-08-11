UNESCO Warns of Smartphones in Schools, Reigniting Debate

The battle over screens in the classroom received a new push: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recently advised against too much tech in schools.

In a late July report, the UN agency highlighted smartphones’ potentially disruptive and distracting elements in educational settings. UNESCO reiterated its stance that technology only be used when it supports learning.

“The digital revolution holds immeasurable potential but, just as warnings have been voiced for how it should be regulated in society, similar attention must be paid to the way it is used in education,” wrote UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay.

The report emphasized that technology’s role within education “needs to be debated.” UNESCO cited several studies and surveys that illustrated the potential negative impact of digital tools on learning. A 2017 study published in the journal Educational Psychology, for example, found that students who use phones in the classroom have worse academic performance.

Other studies cited by UNESCO suggested that it takes some students 20 minutes to regain focus after a digital disruption and that even having a smartphone nearby affects students’ attention capacity.

There is, in addition, concern over privacy and data leaks.

UNESCO’s report follows the U.S. Surgeon General's advisory this past May regarding excessive social media use. “The current body of evidence indicates that while social media may have benefits for some children and adolescents, there are ample indicators that social media can also have a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents,” read the report.

UNESCO also noted how several countries are introducing legislation to restrict smartphones at schools. In 2018, France banned the use of mobile phones in schools up until 9th grade. Other countries, including Denmark, specifically limit certain applications such as Google Workspace due to data privacy concerns.

But should U.S. schools follow suit? And what do parents want?

A heated tech debate

In May, organizational psychologist and bestselling author Adam Grant wrote a provocative post on his social media channels that garnered more than 300,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Grant wrote, “The earlier kids get smartphones, the worse their mental health as adults.” He then cited a study that found an association between smartphone use and negative emotions like ​​anxiety and decreased self-worth. (Experts stress, however, that while smartphone use is believed to be a significant cause of youth mental health issues, it is not the only one.)

“We were among the holdout parents. We know it’s not easy,” added Grant.

Parents quickly weighed in, demonstrating the wide spectrum of debate on this divisive issue. But the majority seemingly agreed. “They don’t need it till college,” wrote one parent on Instagram.

Others, however, noted the difference between smartphone ownership and how it’s used or supervised. “Is it the smartphone or social media?” asked one Twitter user. “If you have a smartphone but no social media does that make a difference?”

“Maybe it's not the smartphone, but the lack of parenting attention replaced with the smartphone?” wrote another.

Likewise, the UNESCO announcement is receiving a similar array of responses. “I support it. My phone is the bane of my existence,” tweeted one user. Critics, however, pondered whether “the cat was out of the bag.”

Health organizations are issuing warnings regarding the use of smartphones in the classroom. Getty Images

Madeleine George, a public health research analyst at research institute RTI International, says many parents — and even kids — exhibit ambivalence about tech. She should know: George has studied adolescent technology use, particularly regarding smartphones and social media, and how that relates to mental health, relationships and general well-being.

“There's a lot of mixed feelings,” George told The Messenger. Parents and kids believe phones are helpful to communicate and feel connected with others. But at the same time, they acknowledge, ‘“I'm worried that I spend too much time on it.”

Lauren Paer is a project manager at Fairplay's Screen Time Action Network, a coalition of practitioners, educators, and parents advocating to reduce the amount of time kids spend on digital devices. Paer said parents give their kids smartphones for a range of reasons, be it teen pressure, scheduling needs, or even just as a way to entertain a child.

Some parents also believe phones are vital to reaching a child during an emergency, such as a school shooting. However, school administrators caution this could prove counterproductive: phones during an emergency might increase safety risks, as they distract children from listening to a teacher’s life-saving instructions.

Paer is quick to emphasize that whatever the need, parents are not to blame should their child spend too much time on a device. “It's challenging if you're working two jobs and the screen can serve as a free on-demand babysitter,” Paer noted as one example. “For some people, it's a necessity.”

However, Paer does hear from many parents who are struggling to find the right balance, understanding that too much screen time poses complications, both in the classroom — and at home. “It’s become a battle.”

A majority of American parents (66%) say parenting is harder today than it was twenty years ago, with many pointing the finger at technology, according to a 2020 Pew Research Center survey. Nearly 75% were concerned their children spend too much time in front of a screen.

The pandemic, meanwhile, only increased screen time consumption.

The CDC reports that children aged 8 to 10 spend, on average, experience six hours a day of screen time.

An increasing number of parents support further restrictions on smartphones in school. (Many would sooner prefer administrators to play “bad guy” versus them.) “It does feel like there's a bit of momentum towards questioning smartphones in schools,” said Paer.

Others are taking matters into their own hands: The organization Wait Until 8th, which advocates delaying smartphone use for children, has more than 40,000 households who signed a pledge to postpone usage until the 8th grade.

Many teachers and administrators back such efforts, according to Paer. Apart from distractions and interruptions, smartphone use also causes fights or leads to bullying.

“It exhausts [teachers] and drains energy that could be used towards being passionate in educating children,” said Paer. “Instead their time and energy is diverted to putting out these fires from social media ‘drama’ or having to tell the kid to put their phone away.”

Not to mention, excessive tech use has bigger social consequences. Schools report that kids spend their lunch time or recess looking down at their phones, Paer said. “Kids are missing out on socialization.”

School rules and policies: ‘It’s nuanced’

Experts are quick not to demonize all technology; it can incorporate many different activities, some better than the rest. They do, however, stress using technology for specific learning purposes. iPads, for example, can be beneficial for educational purposes and folded into classroom materials.

Plenty of schools already implement tech policies, but determining which works best is still complicated. “Making too broad of guidelines doesn't typically work because everyone is different and what they do matters,” said George.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, a little more than 75% of U.S. schools adopted phone bans in 2020, although it is unclear if that meant simply telling kids not to use their phones in the classroom (a potentially unenforceable rule). Since then, reports the National Education Association, more school districts are mulling restrictions — and increasingly opting for more concrete solutions.

Some schools ban all smartphones, while others limit use to outside a classroom setting. A few are experimenting with requiring students to lock away phones in pouches when they arrive on premises — a premise being considered by school districts such as Philadelphia.

Organizations and experts also believe this is an issue that shouldn’t just be handled by schools and individual parents. “We should also be thinking: What do tech companies need to do that also protects kids?” said George, who referenced stronger data privacy, screen time tracking, and less addictive features.

For the time being, families can consider implementing guidelines on how to mindfully engage their devices. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers free resources and tools to help parents devise a media plan for both kids and teens.

George suggests parents incorporate their kids into policies, versus dictating strict, generalized rules.

“Technology usage and its effects are nuanced,” said George. “It's really important that we make sure that we are being intentional about [communicating] the good things we want to try to maximize and the bad things that we want to try to minimize.”