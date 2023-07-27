Under 5 Minutes of Daily Activity Can Reduce Cancer Risk: Study - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Under 5 Minutes of Daily Activity Can Reduce Cancer Risk: Study

Researchers note that you don’t even have to do it all at once

Published |Updated
Amy Eisinger
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A man running up the steep concrete staircase of a municipal building.kali9/Getty Images

Performing small activities that spike your heart rate and leave you short of breath could significantly drop your risk of some cancers, a study suggests. 

Researchers from the University of Sydney, in Australia researched how very short bursts of activity — around one minute each — repeated throughout the day totaling four to five minutes could impact health. They gathered data from the wearable trackers of 22,000 “non-exercisers” while monitoring their health for seven years.

Even small activities that would not typically be considered a workout, such as vigorous housework, carrying heavy bags of groceries or jogging up a flight of stairs were tracked and counted cumulatively throughout the day. 

The Australian team found these small bursts of activity, when combined for at least 4.5 minutes, could reduce a person’s risk of developing cancer related to physical activity by 32%. Just 3.5 minutes also dropped rates nearly 20%.

Read More

“It’s only through the advent of wearable technology like activity trackers that we are able to look at the impact of short bursts of incidental physical activity done as part of daily living,” the study’s lead author Emmanuel Stamatakis, Ph.D., said in a statement.

Previous research has demonstrated that adults who don’t exercise regularly are at an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer, including breast, endometrial or colon. But until recently, researchers didn’t have a way to measure non-structured physical activity — meaning all the active moments people complete outside of the gym. 

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), at least 18% of all cancers and 16% of cancer deaths are related to inactivity, obesity, poor nutrition, alcohol intake or some combination of all of those factors. 

The study has its limitations, however. It’s observational — meaning it isn’t designed to look at cause and effect. And many times, a correlation between two factors can exist without indicating clear causation. 

Doctors have long known that a sedentary lifestyle boosts a person’s risk of multiple types of cancer. For decades, scientists have been looking at the relationship between exercise and cancer; and groups like the ACS provide diet and activity recommendations as a means to potentially prevent some cancers. 

Just how much or how little activity is needed in order to successfully reap the benefits of a reduced risk, however, is another question. But according to this latest study, the answer is, not much. 

“It’s quite remarkable to see that upping the intensity of daily tasks for as little as four to five minutes a day, done in short bursts of around one minute each, is linked to an overall reduction in cancer risk by up to 18%, and up to 32% for cancer types linked to physical activity,” Dr. Stamatakis adds. 

The authors of the study note that more research is needed in this area, but that the short bursts of vigorous activity could present a promising no-cost option for some, which may be especially attractive to people who dislike more traditional forms of exercise.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.