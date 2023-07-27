Under 5 Minutes of Daily Activity Can Reduce Cancer Risk: Study

Performing small activities that spike your heart rate and leave you short of breath could significantly drop your risk of some cancers, a study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Sydney, in Australia researched how very short bursts of activity — around one minute each — repeated throughout the day totaling four to five minutes could impact health. They gathered data from the wearable trackers of 22,000 “non-exercisers” while monitoring their health for seven years.

Even small activities that would not typically be considered a workout, such as vigorous housework, carrying heavy bags of groceries or jogging up a flight of stairs were tracked and counted cumulatively throughout the day.

The Australian team found these small bursts of activity, when combined for at least 4.5 minutes, could reduce a person’s risk of developing cancer related to physical activity by 32%. Just 3.5 minutes also dropped rates nearly 20%.

“It’s only through the advent of wearable technology like activity trackers that we are able to look at the impact of short bursts of incidental physical activity done as part of daily living,” the study’s lead author Emmanuel Stamatakis, Ph.D., said in a statement.

Previous research has demonstrated that adults who don’t exercise regularly are at an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer, including breast, endometrial or colon. But until recently, researchers didn’t have a way to measure non-structured physical activity — meaning all the active moments people complete outside of the gym.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), at least 18% of all cancers and 16% of cancer deaths are related to inactivity, obesity, poor nutrition, alcohol intake or some combination of all of those factors.

The study has its limitations, however. It’s observational — meaning it isn’t designed to look at cause and effect. And many times, a correlation between two factors can exist without indicating clear causation.

Doctors have long known that a sedentary lifestyle boosts a person’s risk of multiple types of cancer. For decades, scientists have been looking at the relationship between exercise and cancer; and groups like the ACS provide diet and activity recommendations as a means to potentially prevent some cancers.

Just how much or how little activity is needed in order to successfully reap the benefits of a reduced risk, however, is another question. But according to this latest study, the answer is, not much.

“It’s quite remarkable to see that upping the intensity of daily tasks for as little as four to five minutes a day, done in short bursts of around one minute each, is linked to an overall reduction in cancer risk by up to 18%, and up to 32% for cancer types linked to physical activity,” Dr. Stamatakis adds.

The authors of the study note that more research is needed in this area, but that the short bursts of vigorous activity could present a promising no-cost option for some, which may be especially attractive to people who dislike more traditional forms of exercise.