UN: AIDS Could be Eradicated by 2030

The United Nations (UN) believes it is possible for the world to eradicate AIDS by 2030 by enhancing surveillance of the disease and making drugs that prevent it more widely available.

“The end of AIDS is an opportunity for a uniquely powerful legacy for today’s leaders,” Winnie Byanyima, executive director of the UN’s AIDS program, said in a statement.

“They could be remembered by future generations as those who put a stop to the world’s deadliest pandemic. They could save millions of lives and protect the health of everyone. They could show what leadership can do,” she continued.

The UN’s program, called UNAIDS, estimates 39 million people across the world had an HIV infection last year. If left untreated, HIV infections can transition to AIDS. Case figures have stagnated in recent years. A decade earlier in 2012, UNAIDS recorded 35 million global cases.

In previous decades, millions of HIV cases were being diagnosed each year, with figures now just in the hundreds-of-thousands.

Officials credit the curbing of AIDS to widespread access to contraceptives, family planning and antiretroviral treatments, which can be used by people who have AIDS to prevent its spread.

The United States suffered an AIDS epidemic in the 1980s — a critical moment that caused alarm bells to ring around the world about the then-new disease. The Department of Health and Human Services reports around 30,000 new cases each year. However, it projects the figure to drop as low as 3,000 annually by 2030.

However, some people outside of the western world still struggle to access treatment options.

UNAIDS says that response strategies are most successful when anchored in “strong political leadership", and highlight recent successes in five sub-Saharan African nations. These include: Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

These countries reached a “95-95-95” target, where more than 95% of people with the disease were diagnosed, 95% of that group was on antiretroviral medication, and 95% of those people have successfully repressed the virus.

Since 2010, the number of people on antiretroviral treatments rose from 7.7 million to 29.8 million, UNAIDS says.

In 2022, 1.3 million new HIV cases were detected across the world, and AIDS-related illnesses were responsible for 630,000 deaths.

“We are hopeful, but it is not the relaxed optimism that might come if all was heading as it should be. It is, instead, a hope rooted in seeing the opportunity for success, an opportunity that is dependent on action,” Byanyima said. “The facts and figures shared in this report do not show that as a world we are already on the path, they show that we can be. The way is clear.”

While strides are being made in sub-Saharan Africa, where the virus’s burden is the strongest, the health officials warn of rising cases in Eastern Europe, central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

A lack of available preventative services and laws that may punish people for seeking treatment for HIV and AIDS in some of these nations are blamed for these rises.