U.S. Experiences 21,000 Stillbirths a Year: CDC

The United States' stillbirth rate has been on the decline for decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have undone some of the progress made, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report finds.

More than 21,000 stillbirths were reported during 2021, the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics revealed Wednesday. That translates to nearly six stillbirths for every 1,000 pregnancies which reached 20 weeks of gestation or beyond.

The rate was "essentially unchanged" from a year prior in 2020. Overall, the U.S. has seen an improvement from decades prior: the total fetal mortality rate declined 23% since 1990, when reported rates hovered around 7.5 stillbirths per 1,000 Americans.

However, in comparison to other similar countries, the U.S. rate is relatively high, according to World Health Organization data.

“The stillbirth rate in the U.S. has remained unchanged for decades while many other high-income nations are achieving significant decreases in their stillbirth and neonatal death rates,” Star Legacy Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the prevention and care of stillbirth and neonatal death, told The Messenger in a statement.

The report also discovered that certain demographics are impacted more than others. The fetal mortality for Black women, for example, was nearly 10 in 1,000 pregnancies — a rate almost double that of White, Hispanic, and Asian women. Rates were also high for women under the age of 15 and over 40, and those who smoked throughout their pregnancy.

More than 30% of fetal deaths were attributed to an “unspecified cause,” a testament to the unknown nature of its occurrence. While certain medical conditions such as high blood pressure increase the risk of a stillbirth, researchers are still attempting to learn more about contributing risk factors, according to The March of Dimes, a non-profit organization dedicated to the health of mothers and babies..

The second most common cause of death was placental, cord and membrane complications, followed by maternal conditions unrelated to pregnancy.

In a March report, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) stated that U.S. stillbirth rates “remain unacceptably high.” The report’s task force called for further research and prevention efforts across federal agencies, public health agencies, and research organizations.

This would include, among other initiatives, collecting and analyzing data on infant death, supporting communities at higher-risk of stillbirth, and prioritizing research regarding unknown risk factors.

Daniel Roshan, MD, maternal-fetal medicine specialist and director at Rosh Maternal and Fetal Medicine in New York City, told The Messenger that further research would help reduce the stillbirth rate — and help physicians improve their understanding of the process.

“There’s always a reason,” said Dr. Roshan. “Now what are the reasons?”

Access to prenatal care as well as patient knowledge about how to best care for a pregnancy — like what to eat — would also make a difference, said Dr. Roshan. Not every American can take time off work to go for a prenatal checkup, nor can they afford or make the time to eat nutritiously.

A 2018 study published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology estimated that a quarter of stillbirths are potentially preventable. As such, several maternal and health organizations have endorsed the Maternal and Child Health Stillbirth Prevention Act of 2023, which was reintroduced earlier this month by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. The bill aims to fund evidence-based programs and research to reduce the incidence of stillbirth.

“Stillbirth upends the lives of individuals and families from all demographics across the United States — increasing the risk of maternal mortality and morbidity, and devastating parents and families,” U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., a supporter of the bill, said in a statement. “With the tremendous advances we’ve made in modern medicine, we have the capability to do much more, and we should be doing everything we can to prevent any American from experiencing stillbirth.”