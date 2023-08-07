Two Dead After Contracting ‘Air Conditioner Disease’ at Spa

Officials in the Bay Area are investigating the deaths of two people who contracted a deadly bacterial infection after visiting a spa.

Zen Day Spa in Richmond, California, is at the center of investigations by county officials. Both victims had patronized the location in the days prior to their illness, they report.

In a statement, county leaders also said the spa did not have permits to operate a spa or pool.

“[Contra Costa County] Environmental Health inspectors conducted an assessment of the facility and found no existing records indicating the business has ever been issued a permit for a spa or pool. CCH closed the spa on Friday,” the statement reads.

Known as “air conditioner disease”, Legionnaires is a bacterial infection caused by a bacteria called Legionella. The microbes thrive in damp but poorly sanitized environments. Inhaling water vapors contaminated with the bacteria put a person at risk of the infection.

Zen Day Spa in Richmond, California Google Maps

It earned its moniker as many cases emerge from poor maintained air conditioning units. Legionella living in a damp HVAC unit will be blown out into the open air by the device’s fans, exposing people to infection.

The bacteria can also thrive in a poorly kept body of water, such as a small pool that could be at a spa.

Costa County officials are sending water samples from the spa to the lab for legionella confirmation and will receive results next week. The spa has been shut down in the meanwhile.

Although the disease is not contagious, people over 50 and those with a smoking history or chronic lung diseases are at a higher risk. An estimate of one out of ten people will die from the disease, the CDC said.

The condition is treated with antibiotics, and usually is not deadly for people who are not at high risk.