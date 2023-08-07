Two Dead After Contracting ‘Air Conditioner Disease’ at Spa - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Two Dead After Contracting ‘Air Conditioner Disease’ at Spa

The spa was not licensed, county officials say

Published |Updated
Merdie Nzanga
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Officials in the Bay Area are investigating the deaths of two people who contracted a deadly bacterial infection after visiting a spa.

Zen Day Spa in Richmond, California, is at the center of investigations by county officials. Both victims had patronized the location in the days prior to their illness, they report.

In a statement, county leaders also said the spa did not have permits to operate a spa or pool.

“[Contra Costa County] Environmental Health inspectors conducted an assessment of the facility and found no existing records indicating the business has ever been issued a permit for a spa or pool. CCH closed the spa on Friday,” the statement reads.

Read More

Known as “air conditioner disease”, Legionnaires is a bacterial infection caused by a bacteria called Legionella. The microbes thrive in damp but poorly sanitized environments. Inhaling water vapors contaminated with the bacteria put a person at risk of the infection.

Zen Day Spa in Richmond, California
Zen Day Spa in Richmond, CaliforniaGoogle Maps

It earned its moniker as many cases emerge from poor maintained air conditioning units. Legionella living in a damp HVAC unit will be blown out into the open air by the device’s fans, exposing people to infection.

The bacteria can also thrive in a poorly kept body of water, such as a small pool that could be at a spa.

Costa County officials are sending water samples from the spa to the lab for legionella confirmation and will receive results next week. The spa has been shut down in the meanwhile.

Although the disease is not contagious, people over 50 and those with a smoking history or chronic lung diseases are at a higher risk. An estimate of one out of ten people will die from the disease, the CDC said. 

The condition is treated with antibiotics, and usually is not deadly for people who are not at high risk.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Health.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.