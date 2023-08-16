Two Connecticut Residents Die from ‘Flesh-Eating Bacteria’

Two people in Connecticut have died this summer from flesh-eating bacteria infections, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The bacteria, officially known as Vibrio vulnificus, has infected three people total this summer in Connecticut. According to the Department of Public Health, the two deaths were linked to wounds that came into contact with contaminated water in the Long Island Sound, and the third infection was linked to raw seafood that the patient consumed out of state.

The state tests oysters for the bacteria and has never found it in state-grown shellfish. It has also never been found in state-regulated waters, and has not caused any infections in the state since 2020. The state’s Bureau of Aquaculture has said that raw shellfish in Connecticut is safe to eat.

Vibrio vulnificus can be found in contaminated salt water and raw shellfish. If it comes into contact with an open wound, it can cause a severe bacterial skin infection called necrotizing fasciitis. The symptoms include swollen skin, a fever and severe pain. Later symptoms include ulcers, pus in the infected area, dizziness, diarrhea and nausea.

Antibiotics can be used to treat the infection, but in the worst cases, surgery and even amputation may be necessary to remove the infected tissue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in five people who get necrotizing fasciitis will die from it. Cases can be prevented by keeping wounds clean and maintaining proper hand hygiene.



A woman from Atlanta, Georgia had her leg amputated this month after contracting the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which she believes she got from her vacation in the Bahamas.