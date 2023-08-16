Two Connecticut Residents Die from ‘Flesh-Eating Bacteria’

Two people in Connecticut have died this summer from flesh-eating bacteria infections, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The bacteria, officially known as Vibrio vulnificus, has infected three people total this summer in Connecticut. According to the Department of Public Health, the two deaths were linked to wounds that came into contact with contaminated water in the Long Island Sound, and the third infection was linked to raw seafood that the patient consumed out of state.
The state tests oysters for the bacteria and has never found it in state-grown shellfish. It has also never been found in state-regulated waters, and has not caused any infections in the state since 2020. The state’s Bureau of Aquaculture has said that raw shellfish in Connecticut is safe to eat.
Vibrio vulnificus can be found in contaminated salt water and raw shellfish. If it comes into contact with an open wound, it can cause a severe bacterial skin infection called necrotizing fasciitis. The symptoms include swollen skin, a fever and severe pain. Later symptoms include ulcers, pus in the infected area, dizziness, diarrhea and nausea.
Antibiotics can be used to treat the infection, but in the worst cases, surgery and even amputation may be necessary to remove the infected tissue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in five people who get necrotizing fasciitis will die from it. Cases can be prevented by keeping wounds clean and maintaining proper hand hygiene.
A woman from Atlanta, Georgia had her leg amputated this month after contracting the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which she believes she got from her vacation in the Bahamas.
- What to Know About Flesh-Eating Bacteria Vibrio Vulnificus
- Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Seaweed Piles on Florida Beaches
- Atlanta Woman Has Leg Amputated After Contracting Flesh-Eating Bacteria on Vacation
- Man Survives Flesh-Eating Bacteria He Got After Being Bitten While Breaking up Family Fight
- Bacteria Found In Raw Shellfish Linked To Two Connecticut Deaths Also Blamed For New York Death
- Man Dies After Eating Raw Oysters Riddled With Tasteless, Odorless Bacteria
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Vaping Danger: Doctor Says Current Users May Suffer in Coming DecadesHealth
- ‘Painkiller’ Author on Whether Richard Sackler Would Watch the Opioid Crisis Show on NetflixEntertainment
- Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Eris Variant: StudyHealth
- Colorado Doctors Rule Against ‘Abortion Reversal’ ProceduresHealth
- Malaria in Maryland: Ninth Case in US Recorded This SummerHealth
- 26 Ill, 9 Hospitalized, in Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Tiny TurtlesHealth
- More Than 60,000 Marijuana Products RecalledHealth
- Cost, Taste, Are Reasons People Avoid Plant-Based Meat, StudyHealth
- Diet Designed for Brain Health by Neurologists is Ineffective: StudyHealth
- Gen Z, Millennials Increasingly Believe Alcohol is UnhealthyHealth
- Damar Hamlin Collapse Sparked 600% Surge in CPR InterestHealth
- Marijuana, Hallucinogenic Drug Use in Adults Reaches Record High: PollHealth