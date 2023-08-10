Tofu at Center of Salmonella Outbreak That Sickens 38, Hospitalizes 5

A salmonella outbreak that infected nearly 40 people has been linked back to tofu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.

The outbreak occurred in Ontario, Canada, between May to August 2021. Five patients were hospitalized and no deaths were linked to this outbreak. Officials interviewed 30 patients, and 19 confirmed they had likely eaten tofu in the days leading up to their illness.

More than a dozen of the tofu eaters had purchased the food at one of 11 franchises of an unname restaurant in the Ontario area, along with three other similar establishments in the area. Canadian food officials gathered tofu samples from these restaurants, and found at least three positive for Salmonella Typhimurium, the bacteria that causes salmonella.

Each sample was collected from a seasoned tofu product available at each of the 14 restaurants. It is a ready-to-eat food that is manufactured in Ontario. The CDC concludes that because the prepared foods were not reheated by the sellers, salmonella contamination that appeared during the packing process was likely never killed.

Salmonella is not typically found in tofu products. The bacteria is most often found on raw chicken products, with the CDC estimating it is present on around 4% of chicken packages found in a grocery store. Eggs are also a risk for carrying the bacteria.

The bacteria can also appear on other raw foods, often after food handlers do not properly wash hands or change gloves in between touching different foods. While rare, raw vegetables are also at risk of carrying the bacteria for this reason.

Thoroughly cooking food can prevent salmonella infection, as the bacteria is killed at high temperatures. However, it remains the most frequent food-borne illness in the United States.

The CDC estimates that there are 1.35 million salmonella cases each year in the U.S., resulting in 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.