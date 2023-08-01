Tick-Borne Illnesses Are Rising — Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Tick-borne illnesses are steadily rising, and increasingly becoming a threat to people’s health all over the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

And while many people think of ticks as being a Northeast problem — that’s not exactly the case, experts warn. In fact, ticks affect people across most of the U.S., and can be a problem throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons.

Though it can be complicated to track just how many people get tick bites each year, the CDC estimates that in 2021 almost half a million people were diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease — one of the most infamous infections that can be transmitted to humans by a tick bite.

Luckily, not all ticks are created equal, Thomas Mather, Ph.D., professor of Public Health Entomology at the University of Rhode Island and Director of URI’s Tick Encounter Resource Center, tells The Messenger. Different ticks live in different places, and each tick type’s level of threat depends on what stage of growth they are in.

Black-Legged Ticks Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

“They are not monotypic,” Dr. Mather says. “Different ticks transmit different germs and they have different lifestyles. They have times of the year that they're more active or less active.”

An easy way to understand the ticks in your area is with the University of Rhode Island’s TickEncounter field guide that allows you to select your region and time of year to learn about ticks and their potential to be harmful.

An overview of each tick explains where they are most commonly found, what diseases they carry and close-up photos of what they look like in their different stages — eggs, larva, nymph and adult. Ticks in the nymph and adult stages carry disease.

“Not all ticks carry Lyme disease,” Dr. Mather — who goes by the moniker @thetickguy on Twitter — says.

But blacklegged deer ticks do. Those ticks are especially active in the Northeast and Midwest in October and November and can be among the most dangerous. In addition to Lyme, blacklegged deer ticks carry all kinds of germs at a much higher rate, Dr. Mather says.

Female deer tick Getty

Nymphs, which are young ticks, and adult females can carry deer tick virus, hard tick relapsing fever, Human Anaplasmosis, Human Babesiosis and Powassan virus.

“It's a dynamic risk picture,” he says.

American dog ticks, on the other hand, are found in most of North America, and, as the name suggests, often come indoors riding a pet. These parasites are most active April through August and nymphs and adults can transmit Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, although they are far less risky than the blacklegged tick.

Brown Dog Tick Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Despite the prevalence of ticks, there are simple steps that anyone can take to avoid getting bit when they go outside. These steps can be especially helpful if you’re planning on being in tall grasses or heavily wooded areas.

How to Prevent Tick Bites

The University of Rhode Island offers five steps to prevent ticks:

Learn what the ticks in your area look like, the diseases they carry and their life cycles.

Try the University of Rhode Island’s field guide as a starting point.

Perform daily tick checks.

Work your way head to toe, giving special attention to areas like the armpits, groin and back of the neck.

Get tick repellant for your clothes and gear.

The CDC recommends treating clothing that you will wear outside (including socks, boots and pants; but also camping gear, like tents) with 0.5% permethrin. Products differ, but many remain effective through 70 washes.

At home, treat your yard with insecticides that kill ticks.

Applying an insecticide to your yard’s perimeter remains the most effective way to stop blacklegged ticks. The CDC also recommends removing tall grasses, mowing the lawn frequently and keeping decks and patios away from wooded areas.

Protect your pet. Use a topical treatment and a medication that kills the tick if they bite the pet. Also be aware about your pet going outside and then bringing ticks into your couch or bed. Tick experts suggest you don’t sleep with your pets if they go outside and that you perform tick checks daily.

What to Do If You Get a Tick Bite

Even the most well-prepared individuals can unfortunately still fall victim to an occasional tick bite. But if this happens, experts say diligence and quick action are your keys to preventing infection.

Use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick removal tool to pull out the entire tick. Make sure the entire head is removed.

If the tick hasn’t been embedded for 24 hours, there’s probably nothing to worry about, Anne Bass, M.D., rheumatologist at Hospital for Special Surgery, tells The Messenger.

“The tick really has to be engorged, to have been feeding for long enough to actually transmit bacteria. The bacteria lives in the gut of the tick, and then when the tick starts to feed and drink your blood, the bacteria migrate to the salivary glands of the tick, and then it gets injected into the skin, but that takes time,” Dr. Bass says.

“So if you have a tick that's on you, but it's not engorged with blood, then the likelihood of transmission [of disease] is practically zero, ” she says.

Bass emphasizes the need for daily tick checks as a way to catch the tick before that 24-hour mark. She agrees with looking under the arms, at the back of the neck and the groin.

“They like to go to warm places,” she says.