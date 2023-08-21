Three Dead From Contaminated Milkshakes, Ice Cream Machine, in Washington
Another three customers were hospitalized
An ice cream machine at a restaurant in Washington state has been linked to the death of three patrons.
The machine was used to make milkshakes at a Frugals in Tacoma, just south of Seattle. An additional three customers have been hospitalized. The state health department said Friday that the machine was not properly cleaned.
"We are heartbroken and deeply regret any harm our actions could have caused," the company said in a Facebook post.
“As a family-owned business for over 40 years, the trust of our customers is paramount,” the statement continued.
The company also said it has halted milkshake sales and sent equipment used for making them to a facility to be sanitized and inspected. The restaurant stopped using its ice cream machines Aug. 8 but Listeria can sicken people up to 70 days later.
Based on genetic fingerprinting bacteria in the shakes were traced back to listeria, which led to six people being hospitalized between Feb. 27 and July 22.
- Bittersweet Breakup: Is America Ending Its Love Affair With Ice Cream?
- Listeria Outbreak: Soft Serve Ice Cream Lands 2 People in the Hospital
- New York City Lawmaker Takes Eco Fight to Iconic Ice Cream Trucks
- How companies can avoid a ‘Juneteenth ice cream’ mess
- City to Allow Ice Cream Trucks After Decade-Long Ban
- One Man’s Trash is Another’s … Scoop of Ice Cream in This Food Trend
Most people who eat food contaminated with Listeria will not get seriously sick, but people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older and those with weakened immune systems were told to call their healthcare provider if they ate a Frugals’ Tacoma milkshake between May 29 and Aug. 7, 2023.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is usually contracted by eating contaminated food. About 1,600 people get sick from the disease yearly, and an estimated 260 people die, the CDC said.
The health department said symptoms in nonpregnant people include fatigue, dizziness, muscle aches, seizures, and loss of fat. The illness can be treated with antibiotics.
Generally, infections from listeria can be fought off with limited complications. However, the elderly and pregnant women are considered to be at an increased risk from the disease.
- Officials Sound Measles ‘Alarm Bell’Health
- Boston Scientific Shares Up Nearly 6% After Promising Results for AFib Heart DeviceBusiness
- Taller People May Have More Protection From Some Infections: StudyHealth
- What’s the Best Temperature for Sleep? Researchers Suggest This RangeHealth
- COVID Deaths Climbing Fast, Up 21%Health
- US Mental Health Spending Surged During COVID: StudyHealth
- China Won’t Require COVID-19 Tests for Incoming Travelers in a Milestone in Its ReopeningHealth
- Pigs are Key for Organ Transplants — But Why?Health
- Legionnaires’ Disease Traced to Two Hotels in the Las VegasNews
- Does Ashwagandha Help Improve Sleep, Weight Loss and Stress?Health
- Scientists Fully Sequence Y Chromosome for the First Time In Major Men’s Health BreakthroughHealth
- University of Arkansas Sends E. Coli Warning to 30,000 StudentsHealth