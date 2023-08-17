Three Cases of ‘Air Conditioner Disease’ Reported in Illinois

Health officials in Illinois are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' disease in the state.

All three patients who contracted the disease live in Findlay, a small village of less than 1,000 residents three hours southwest of Chicago. They first felt symptoms of their illness between July 30 and Aug. 4.

The Illinois Department of Public Health collaborated with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Shelby County Health Department, which oversees Findlay, in the investigation.

The state EPA tested public water in Findlay and did not detect any concerns with water purification in the area.

Legionnaires disease is pneumonia contracted by breathing in tiny water droplets with legionnaires bacteria. The illness can be treated with antibiotics, and it is not contagious. It has earned the moniker of “air conditioner disease” because bacteria will often thrive in stillwater within an AC unit, and be strewn across a room or area by the machine's fan. This leads to many of the reported illnesses. It is unclear if that is how this cluster of cases occurred.

Legionella pneumophila bacteria Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Symptoms are fever, chills, shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. The Illinois state health official director,Sameer Vohra, M.D., said in the announcement that informing the public is necessary so they can act if they show symptoms.

"As the epidemiological and environmental investigation of this Legionnaires' disease cluster continues, it is important to release this information to ensure that anyone with risk factors who has symptoms is aware and seeks evaluation and treatment," Vohra.

About 15 out of 100 people who contract the disease will die from it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Illinois had 381 cases of the disease in 2022, and 215 have been confirmed this year. Most healthy people do not get the disease after contracting the bacteria. However, individuals 50 or older and those with weak immune systems and chronic illnesses are at higher risk of contracting it.