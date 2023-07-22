Just like your height and eye color, your favorite foods might not be up to you.

A new study from the University of Colorado suggests that a person’s taste in food may be determined in part by their genetics. In a massive study of 500,000 participants, researchers identified 500 genes linked to a person’s food preferences.

“Some genes we identified are related to sensory pathways — including those for taste, smell, and texture — and may also increase the reward response in the brain,” Joanne Cole, Ph.D., an assistant professor at Colorado who led the research, said in a statement.

The scientists, who presented their findings Saturday at the American Society for Nutrition’s annual conference in Boston, gathered data on food preferences and their genetic profile.

Dr. Cole said that the research could help introduce an additional reason why certain people experience cravings for particular foods.

“The foods we choose to eat are largely influenced by environmental factors such as our culture, socioeconomic status, and food accessibility,” she said. “Because genetics plays a much smaller role in influencing dietary intake than all the environmental factors, we need to study hundreds of thousands of individuals to detect genetic influences amid the environmental factors. The data necessary to do this hasn’t been available until recently.”

The scientists gathered data from the UK Biobank, a repository of genetic and health information of hundreds of thousands of Britons.

By comparing dining habits to gene profiles, researchers found 300 genes that were directly correlated to preferences for certain foods. An additional 200 other genes were linked to certain dietary styles.

A person has anywhere from 20,000 to 25,000 genes – receiving half from each parent. Small differences in a person’s genes can widely change a multitude of factors for them, everything from height, race, facial features – and even their favorite food.

Dr. Cole believes that this finding could help nutritionists and dieticians better build plans for patients by recommending foods they may be genetically predisposed to preferring.

“Because some of these genes may have clear paths toward influencing whether someone likes a food or not, they could potentially be used to create sensory genetic profiles for fine-tuning a person’s dietary recommendations based on foods they like to eat,” she said.

This could also lead to treatments where someone can alter food to a taste they are naturally more likely to want. A person who does not like eating broccoli, for example, could spray it with a compound that makes it more palatable.

“If we know that a gene encoding an olfactory receptor in the nose increases a person’s liking of fruit and boosts the reward response in the brain, then molecular studies of this receptor could be used to identify natural or synthetic compounds that bind to it,” Dr. Cole said. “Then, we could see if adding one of those compounds to healthy foods makes those foods more appealing to that person.”