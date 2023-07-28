This Exercise Can Help Lower Your Blood Pressure: Study

One type of exercise might be especially helpful if you’re looking to lower your blood pressure, according to new research.
Researchers at Canterbury Christ Church University in the U.K. found that isometric exercises — moves that hold the body in a single position — lowered systolic blood pressure by 8 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure by 4 mm Hg.
The meta-analysis, published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, looked at a total of 270 previous studies that examined the relationship between various exercise protocols and blood pressure. The studies, all of which were completed between 1990 and this year, confirmed what experts have long known: Any type of movement can improve blood pressure.
But isometric exercises stood out.
Isometric, or static, exercises are any type of exercise that hold the muscles in a contracted position. Examples include a wall sit, which is a bit like holding still at the bottom of a squat position, with your back pressed against a wall; and a forearm plank. Isometric exercises are also good for maintaining strength (versus building muscle), and can be effective at staving off osteoporosis as well.
Whereas many workouts consist of repetitive movements and are dynamic — think: biceps curls, squats, jumping jacks, running — isometrics do the opposite.
The researchers considered aerobic exercise, dynamic resistance training, combined training, and HIIT (or high-intensity interval training), as well. Wall sits were found to be the single most effective exercise for reducing systolic blood pressure, whereas running was best at dropping diastolic blood pressure. Isometric exercises were best for those looking to lower both numbers.
The top number of a blood pressure reading, the systolic blood pressure, is an indication of how much pressure is exerted against the artery walls each time the heart contracts. The bottom number, diastolic blood pressure, is the pressure between beats, or when the heart is resting between contractions. According to the American Heart Association, the top number, systolic blood pressure, is generally thought of as the more important indicator for cardiovascular disease for those over the age of 50.
Blood pressure that has a systolic number of less than 120 and diastolic number of less than 80 (or 120/80 and below), is considered normal. Blood pressure is considered to be hypertensive once it’s above 130/80.
Hypertension is a significant health problem in the United States. Almost half (48%) of all adults are hypertensive — meaning their blood pressure is over 130/80 or they currently take medication to keep that number in normal ranges.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that hypertension was a primary or contributing cause of over 691,000 deaths in 2021.
Very high blood pressure can eventually damage arteries and make blood flow in the body less effective. It can also lead to heart disease, stroke or other cardiac events.
The authors noted that more research needs to be done to understand exactly why isometric exercises are particularly effective.
