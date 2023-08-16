There’s Probably Poop on Your Smartwatch

Devices worn on the wrist, like Fitbits and smartwatches, are touted as tools that can improve our health, but the wristbands that house them also happen to be hotbeds for harmful bacteria.

A recent study published in Advances in Infectious Diseases found that bacteria like Staphylococcus, ​​Pseudomonas and E. coli can run rampant on wristbands. In fact, 95% of the wristbands analyzed for bacteria in the study were found to be contaminated.

Staphylococcus, commonly referred to as staph, was observed on 85% of the wristbands, while 30% of the bands contained Pseudomonas and 60% housed E. coli.

Each of these bacteria have unique characteristics and can cause issues ranging from skin lesions and lung infections to nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Their means of transmission also vary, but typically involve coming into contact with something or someone who has been contaminated with the bacteria.

Staph is a bacteria that can cause boils and oozing lesions on the skin, and is highly contagious by way of touch.

Pseudomonas can cause infections of the blood, lungs and other parts of the body after surgery, and is known to be tricky to treat, as it is resistant to several antibiotics.

Escherichia coli, or E. coli, meanwhile, typically causes gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea.

While there is certainly an ick factor to the findings, the researchers did not recommend that anyone wearing a smartwatch or a Fitbit trash their devices and douse their hands in Lysol. After all, some of this bacteria, like staph, commonly lives on skin anyway and is usually harmless.

Instead, they suggested that maybe those donning such devices simply wash them more frequently, or reconsider the material of the wristbands that they are wearing.

In a comparison between wristbands made from plastic, rubber, metal and cloth, experts found that those made of rubber and plastic materials had significantly higher bacterial counts than the ones made from metal.

Little to no bacteria were found on wristbands made from gold and silver.

There’s a reason for that, Nwadiuto Esiobu, Ph.D., senior author of the study, explained in a release on the findings.

“Plastic and rubber wristbands may provide a more appropriate environment for bacterial growth as porous and static surfaces tend to attract and be colonized by bacteria,” Dr. Esiobu noted.

Furthermore, activity levels also impacted the amount of bacteria found on the wristbands. Staph was more prevalent on the bands of gym-goers, while the presence of E. coli was associated with those who routinely handle animals.

The authors of the study noted that their findings reiterate the importance of routinely sanitizing wearable devices, particularly among people who work in healthcare.

“Even at relatively low numbers these pathogens are of public health significance,” Dr. Esiobu said.

Dr. Esiobu emphasized that cleanliness is especially important for anyone working in healthcare settings, as they are more likely to expose someone who may be immunocompromised and may have difficulty fighting off an infection.

The study findings are also in line with previous research which has shown that the technology we frequently use — from wearable tracks to ear buds to smartphones — are often breeding grounds for bacteria.